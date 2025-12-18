Music Limitless Latest Release Heartfelt Punjabi Sad Song “Yaad” by Sukhbir Gill & Shiva Choudhary

Yaad (Music Video) | Sukhbir Gill | Shiva Choudhary | Amar Jalal | Manreet Ladhar | Music Limitless

The renowned Punjabi music label Music Limitless has dropped its latest emotional single, “Yaad”, a soul-touching Punjabi sad song that captures the depth of heartbreak and longing. Sung by Sukhbir Gill and Shiva Choudhary, Yaad tells a moving story of love, separation, and cherished memories that refuse to fade away. The song’s powerful lyrics and haunting melody — written and composed by Amar Jalal with music by The Turbo — make it an unforgettable experience for fans of soulful Punjabi music.

Filmed amidst the serene beauty of Kasauli Hills, Yaad stands out as one of Music Limitless’s most visually stunning and emotionally resonant releases of 2025.

Music Limitless Official links:

Youtube – https://youtube.com/@themusiclimitless?si=arT8FX-EMSvV6OpP

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/themusiclimitless/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/musiclimitlessrecords/

Shiva Choudhary: The Rising Star of Indian Pop

Shiva Choudhary, a talented singer, composer, and performer from Eastern India, is known for blending traditional folk roots with modern pop and electronic elements. Originally from Haryana, Shiva’s expressive voice and emotive delivery have won her fans across the Punjabi and Hindi music scenes. Her feature in Yaad highlights her musical depth and growing presence in India’s contemporary music industry.

Sukhbir Gill: A Voice That Connects with Every Heart

Delivering a heartfelt and emotional performance, Sukhbir Gill shines in Yaad with his signature soulful tone. His ability to express vulnerability through his vocals has made him a favorite among listeners who love Punjabi heartbreak songs. Through Yaad, Sukhbir once again proves his gift for touching listeners deeply.

Amar Jalal: The Poet Behind the Melody

Behind the words and melody of Yaad stands the acclaimed composer and lyricist Amar Jalal, whose work has shaped some of the most popular Punjabi songs of recent years. His chart-toppers include Nasha (Equals Sessions) with Faridkot (64M+ plays) and Aidan Na Nach with Kaptaan and Gur Sidhu (11M+ plays). Amar’s knack for emotional storytelling through music makes Yaad yet another gem in his discography.

Music Limitless: Crafting Emotion Through Music

The label Music Limitless continues to redefine independent music with projects that merge emotion, creativity, and cinematic artistry. Known for promoting new talent and crafting hit Punjabi tracks, Music Limitless delivers yet another emotional masterpiece with Yaad.

Manreet Ladhar: The Visionary Behind Music Limitless

Producer Manreet Ladhar, the creative force and producer at Music Limitless, plays a pivotal role in conceptualizing and delivering high-quality music productions. His vision, dedication, and cinematic touch have helped shape Yaad into a complete emotional experience that blends artistry with authenticity.



The Team Behind the Song

The song’s mesmerizing visuals come to life through the visionary cinematography of DOP Volcano, whose expert eye captures heartbreak in stunning frames. Associate Director Rahul Sharma and Assistant Director Deepak Goyal bring emotional precision to every scene, translating the lyrics into visual storytelling. The soulful composition by The Turbo perfectly complements the mood, while Clap Studioz lends finesse through seamless editing. Sarb’s makeup artistry enhances the natural emotion on-screen, and heartfelt thanks go to Kittt, Rafie, and Rohit Sharma for their invaluable support in bringing the Yaad music video to life.

Why “Yaad” Is a Must-Listen Punjabi Track

With its combination of heartfelt performances, poetic storytelling, and captivating visuals, Yaad stands among the best Punjabi sad songs of 2025. For fans of emotional, romantic, and nostalgic music, this Sukhbir Gill and Shiva Choudhary song is a definite must-listen.

Streaming Now in all major