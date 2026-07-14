CPDL celebrates RPSG Group’s 15th Foundation Day with enthusiasm

Chandigarh, July 14: Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) celebrated the 15th Foundation Day of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group with great enthusiasm and fervour at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, Chandigarh.

The celebrations commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by CPDL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brajesh Kumar and officials, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony setting the tone for an evening of celebration.

The event provided an opportunity for employees to come together, strengthen team bonding and celebrate the journey and achievements of the RPSG Group over the past 15 years.

Addressing the gathering, CPDL CEO Brajesh Kumar appreciated the dedication and commitment of the employees and encouraged them to continue working with the same spirit to deliver reliable and consumer-centric power distribution services to the residents of Chandigarh.

CPDL CEO further underscored the importance of consumer delight, adherence to the highest safety standards, and the adoption of technology-driven solutions to enhance operational efficiency and service delivery.

On the occasion, the ‘Ankur Samman’ Academic Excellence Award was also presented to the wards of CPDL employees in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements. Winners of the poster making competition on the theme of World Environment Day, was also awarded on the occasion.

The celebration concluded on a high note with an interactive question-and-answer session, providing employees with an opportunity to raise their queries and engage directly with the management.