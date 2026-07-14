BharathCloud Signs MoU with Taxation Bar Association, Agra to Enable Secure Cloud Adoption for Tax Advocates and Finance Professionals

Agra, India: BharathCloud, India’s sovereign AI cloud infrastructure provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Taxation Bar Association, Agra, on 23rd June 2026 to bring secure, AI-ready cloud services to tax and finance professionals across the district. The association represents a broad community of tax advocates, GST practitioners, and may professionals affiliated with the All India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP), collectively numbering 400 to 450 members in the Agra region.

Under the MoU, members of the Taxation Bar Association, Agra, will benefit from access to BharathCloud’s AI-ready cloud services, supported by customised annual subscription plans developed based on the requirements of tax and finance professionals. The offering covers secure cloud storage, automated backups, remote access to practice applications and client data, and cloud-hosted practice management support suited to individual practitioners as well as multi-professional firms.

Through this partnership, BharathCloud will help professionals modernise their technology infrastructure, secure client data and transition from traditional server-based systems to a secure, managed cloud environment. The platform is designed to support the day-to-day demands of tax and compliance practices while reducing the operational burden of managing on-premise IT infrastructure.

As taxation, GST compliance, financial filings, and client documentation increasingly shift to digital formats, the infrastructure that tax professionals rely on carries more weight than it used to. Practitioners now need cloud environments that offer encrypted storage, automated backups, and secure remote access. This Collaboration is designed to make that level of infrastructure accessible to the Agra tax professionals without requiring significant upfront technology investment.

Rahul Takkallapally, Co-Founder, BharathCloud, Shared, “Tax professionals today operate in an environment where the volume of sensitive client information and expectations around data security are growing steadily. They require cloud infrastructure that can support critical client work without adding operational complexity or high costs. This Collaboration with the Taxation Bar Association, Agra, is part of our broader commitment to helping professionals across India adopt cloud confidently with the security, compliance, and operational efficiency.”

Mr. Raj Kishore (President), Mr. Akhilesh Bhatnagar (General Secretary), Mr. Rohit Agarwal (Executive Member) and all Committee Members of Taxation Bar Association, Agra, said, “The profession today is evolving far beyond traditional compliance and reporting functions. Tax Advocates are increasingly expected to manage large volumes of financial information, collaborate digitally with clients, and deliver advisory services with greater speed and accuracy. Access to dependable and secure technology has therefore become essential. We are pleased to partner with BharathCloud to help our members adopt digital cloud infrastructure that supports these changing requirements while allowing them to focus on serving their clients effectively.”

This initiative aims to support the digital adoption of tax and finance professionals by helping them improve data security, streamline daily operations, and access reliable cloud infrastructure without significant upfront investment. BharathCloud and the Taxation Bar Association, Agra, are committed to enabling a secure and practical digital transformation for the profession.