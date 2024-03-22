CreateSafe Featured in Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024

22nd Mar 2024: LOS ANGELES, CA — CreateSafe has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the 2024 World’s Most Innovative Companies, featured in the Top 10 of the Music category.

Music tech studio CreateSafe is the company behind Grimes’ famed Elf.Tech. Founded by Daouda Leonard, a Billboard “Change Agent” and Rolling Stone “Future 25” honoree, CreateSafe has spent the past five years developing tools to empower a new, transparent music industry with the goal of evolving the music industry from its current algorithmic obsession to generating new, artist-focused business models that break the mold.

CreateSafe was recently featured in TechCrunch and Billboard for a $4.6M seed funding round that coincided with the launch of their artistic intelligence platform TRINITI, a comprehensive GenAI music platform. It powers creation, publishing, administration, distribution, and marketing of music, giving artists and their teams unprecedented power to generate ideas and bring them to the public.

In 2023, Grimes made headlines for cloning her voice and enabling musicians and artists to use her voice in new original songs. Powered by TRINITI, Grimes enabled artists to distribute these works to all major streaming services. Over 1,000 songs have been created since its launch, leading to a cover story with WIRED and Grimes being named one of TIME’s “100 Most Influential People in AI 2023.”

CreateSafe recently launched a partnership with Sounds.Studio for a new, one-stop-shop in-browser music and audio AI tool that enables users to create and distribute music seamlessly all in one place.