MINNEAPOLIS, Nov 26 — Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a trusted Payments and Data company, will be hosting an Investor Day presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New York located at 57 East 57th Street on Wednesday, December 2 beginning at 9:00am ET.

Interested parties should RSVP via email (investor.relations@deluxe.com) to register for in-person attendance; capacity is limited.

The event will also be livestreamed. Remote attendees can register for the live webcast of the event from this link or via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.investors.deluxe.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.