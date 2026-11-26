LOS ANGELES, Nov 26 — Viking® (www.viking.com) (NYSE: VIK) today announced it has taken delivery of the Viking Libra®, the company’s newest ocean ship. The delivery ceremony took place at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy. The Viking Libra joins the company’s growing fleet of award-winning ocean ships and will spend her inaugural season sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

All Viking ocean ships are classified as small ships; the Viking Libra has a gross tonnage of approximately 54,300 tons, with 499 staterooms that can host 998 guests. While considered a sister ship in Viking’s award-winning ocean fleet, the Viking Libra has a hybrid propulsion system that will use liquefied hydrogen and fuel cells. Viking’s subsequent ocean ship, the Viking Astrea®, which is under construction, will have the same hybrid propulsion system. Viking expects both ships to be operating on hydrogen in 2027.

“The delivery of the Viking Libra is a proud moment for Viking and an important milestone in our growing ocean fleet,” said Leah Talactac, President and Chief Executive Officer of Viking. “Together with the Viking Astrea, she will set a new standard for innovation as we bring this technology into operation in 2027 and will allow us to welcome even more curious travelers to explore the world in Viking comfort.”

Viking continues to execute its long-term growth plans, further strengthening the company’s position as a global leader in experiential travel. Based on Viking’s committed orderbook, the company expects to take delivery of 25 additional river ships by 2030, 10 additional ocean ships by 2032 and two additional expedition ships by 2031. With these orders, Viking will have 123 river ships in 2030 and 28 ocean and expedition ships in 2032.