DENVER, Nov 26 — Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) announced today that management will present in the Virtual Gold Royalty Conference hosted by Bloor Street Capital.

Alistair Baker, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Saturday, December 5, at 8:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. MT), and access to a replay of the event will be available on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access the link above using the latest version of Google Chrome.

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a high-margin, large-capitalization company that generates strong cash flows from a large and well-diversified portfolio of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Royal Gold shares trade under the symbol “RGLD” and provide growth, value, and income investors exposure to the metals and mining industry. The Company’s website is located at www.royalgold.com.