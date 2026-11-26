AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov 26 –Henry Schein One, the global leader in dental software and AI technology, today announced that Albert Ko will be joining Henry Schein One, LLC on November 30, 2026, as Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer, reporting to the Board. He will succeed Brian Weatherly, who will transition to the role of Senior Advisor, effective November 30, 2026.

Mr. Ko will lead Henry Schein One as the role of practice management software and solutions is growing in importance and complexity, as is the pace of AI-driven innovation, and will leverage his experience to support the Company’s growth in this next period of transformation.

“I am honored to join Henry Schein One and am excited to serve as CEO of this market-leading Company as we deliver extraordinary experiences for dental practices around the world,” said Mr. Ko. “Having led multiple transformation programs across an array of industries, I appreciate the challenges and significant opportunities ahead. In the coming weeks, I look forward to working with the team to advance the important work of expanding upon our strong foundation to position Henry Schein One for accelerated growth as we begin the new year.”

From 2023 to 2026, Mr. Ko served as Chief Executive Officer of ShipStation Global (formerly Auctane), a shipping and logistics software business serving approximately one million merchants globally, where he increased revenue and expanded EBITDA margins through product-led innovation. Prior to joining ShipStation, from 2019 to 2023, Mr. Ko served as Chief Executive Officer of Early Warning Services, the financial technology company behind Zelle. Earlier, Mr. Ko spent more than 13 years at Intuit in senior leadership roles spanning transformation, general management, product management, and corporate strategy, as well as roles with McKinsey & Company, Ariba, and Boston Consulting Group. Mr. Ko holds a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a bachelor’s degree in International Studies and History from Yale University.

“Al possesses the right operational experience, inclusive leadership approach, and strategic vision to lead Henry Schein One into its next phases,” said Fred Lowery, Co-Chairman of the Board of Henry Schein One and CEO of Henry Schein. “His track record of scaling companies for accelerated growth in dynamic and complex markets will help ensure Henry Schein One’s continued success at this pivotal and exciting moment of great opportunity. Additionally, on behalf of the Board, I want to commend Brian on his extraordinary combined 37-year career with Henry Schein, Henry Schein One, and the company he founded. We thank Brian for his profound commitment, leadership, and valuable contributions to the Company and its stakeholder communities.”

“The Board’s priority was identifying a leader with the experience, perspective, and capabilities necessary to capitalize and expand upon Henry Schein One’s momentum in an evolving healthcare and technology landscape,” said Bob Brisco, Co-Chairman of the Board of Henry Schein One and CEO of Internet Brands. “Al is the right person for this role, and we are excited to have him join Henry Schein One as the Company’s next CEO.”