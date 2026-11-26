SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 26 — Elroy Air, Inc., a leading U.S.-based technology developer of autonomous heavy-cargo drones for defense, rapid response and commercial logistics (“Elroy Air”), and Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VII (f/k/a Columbus Circle Capital Corp II) (Nasdaq: IPXG) (“Inflection Point”), a special purpose acquisition company led by the management team of Inflection Point Asset Management and Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE American: COHN), today announced that Inflection Point’s shareholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Elroy Air (the “Business Combination”) and the related proposals at Inflection Point’s Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders held on November 25, 2026. Holders of approximately 72.95% of the Company’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares were present in person or by proxy at the meeting, and approximately 96.6% of the votes cast at the meeting were voted in favor of the Business Combination proposal.

The closing of the Business Combination is expected to occur in early December 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions. As previously announced, the Business Combination values Elroy Air at a pre-money equity value of $800 million. Elroy Air has received commitments of approximately $175 million, consisting of approximately $75 million of pre-funded investments and a $100 million PIPE investment expected to fund at the closing. Elroy Air intends to use the proceeds to support commercial-scale production of its Chaparral drone with its U.S. manufacturing partner, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, which targets initial production capacity of one aircraft per week beginning in 2027. Upon closing, the combined company will be renamed “Elroy Air, Inc.”, and its common stock is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ELRY” shortly after closing, subject to Nasdaq approval.

“Elroy Air enters the public markets with real momentum: a demand pipeline of more than 1,400 aircraft, a U.S. Army contract valued at up to approximately $46.1 million, and near-term deposit-backed commitments for dozens of aircraft from Barq Group and Bristow. We believe this validates Chaparral and positions Elroy Air to turn demand into production as it scales,” said Michael Blitzer, Inflection Point Chairman.

“Today’s vote is an important step toward an exciting new chapter for Elroy Air,” said Elroy Air CEO, Dr. Andrew Clare. “Chaparral is built to deliver safe, autonomous resupply in austere and contested environments, exactly where traditional logistics networks struggle to reach. This business combination builds on a decade of hardware and software development and is expected to support our plans to scale production of Chaparral to meet demand across commercial and defense markets.”

Inflection Point will file a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) disclosing the final voting results.

The shareholder approval follows several recent milestones for Elroy Air. In November 2026, Elroy Air announced an aircraft purchase agreement with Barq Group for up to 20 Chaparral drones, with a total initial transaction value of up to $70 million, consisting of five firm orders supported by a $10.25 million initial deposit and 15 deposit-backed production slot reservations. In August 2026, Elroy Air announced that it had been awarded a U.S. Army contract with a stated amount of up to approximately $46.1 million, including options, to advance Chaparral’s operational technologies and payload versatility in contested, austere environments. Also in August 2026, Chaparral completed the first autonomous and uncrewed flights under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s and the Federal Aviation Administration’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), flying a series of demonstration flights from Houma, Louisiana in partnership with Bristow Group and LIFTOFF Louisiana. Following those flights, in September 2026, Bristow Group reserved ten additional deposit-backed early delivery positions for Chaparral, increasing its total from five to 15.