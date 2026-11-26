PERTH, Australia, Nov 26 — The Yinhawangka People, Yinhawangka Aboriginal Corporation (YAC) and Rio Tinto have signed a fully modernised Participation Agreement, marking a landmark achievement that delivers significantly improved benefits for current and future generations of Yinhawangka People.

The agreement builds on the Interim Modernised Agreement signed in December 2025, which introduced a co-management approach to how both parties work together, and established a pathway towards this full modernised agreement.

The new agreement reflects the important work undertaken by the Yinhawangka People, YAC and Rio Tinto over several years to acknowledge our shared history, strengthen our relationship and agree how we will work together into the future.

This fully modernised agreement includes:

stronger cultural heritage protections

greater economic collaboration

employment and training opportunities

agreed approach to engagement on mine closure, and

greater investment in Yinhawangka-led community programs.

It builds on the co-management arrangements established in 2025, supporting earlier involvement by Yinhawangka People in decisions about mining activities on their Country, including the protection and management of cultural heritage and the environment.

With the agreement now signed, Yinhawangka People, YAC and Rio Tinto will continue working together to put its commitments into practice, strengthen our partnership and deliver lasting benefits for the Yinhawangka community.

Yinhawangka Aboriginal Corporation Board Director Robyn Hayden (née Tommy) said: “For generations our old people have worked hard to keep Yinhawangka culture strong and look after our Country.

“Through this agreement, we will have stronger protections for our important places, a greater say in decisions about our Country, and more opportunities for our people through jobs, training and economic participation.

“Yinhawangka families have worked towards this for many years. We will keep working with Rio Tinto in the decades ahead to put the agreement into practice and make sure our people continue to benefit.”

Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive Matthew Holcz said: “Last year’s interim agreement laid the foundations for how we work together. This comprehensive agreement builds on that progress and reflects the leadership and strength of the Yinhawangka People.

“It represents an important step forward in protecting cultural heritage and creating lasting opportunities for current and future generations. We thank the Yinhawangka People for their knowledge, guidance and commitment throughout this process. Our focus now is on putting the agreement into practice together.”