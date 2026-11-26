GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn., Nov 26 — pOpshelf is unwrapping new reasons to visit stores to find holiday décor, gifts and more beginning with one-day-only Black Friday deals on Friday, November 27 and continuing to 25 Days of Deals from November 28 through December 22! Featured promotions will include savings on décor, beauty items, toys, entertaining and decorating must-haves and seasonal food items.

Customers can also browse pOpshelf’s Christmas Gift Guide for curated inspiration and holiday gifting ideas. Featuring selections for entertainers, foodies, beauty lovers, babies, tech enthusiasts, pet owners and more, the guide highlights affordable gift options and seasonal favorites available.

“We’re excited to officially begin the holiday season on Black Friday with one-day specials on some of the season’s most desired gift options,” shared Shareeka Meadows, pOpshelf’s senior vice president. “To extend the holiday shopping fun, our Days of Deals will add elements of pOpshelf’s surprise and delight with special offerings through December 22. Our teams look forward to welcoming customers to our stores and helping them experience the magic and fun pOpshelf offers!”

During Black Friday and Days of Deals, pOpshelf shoppers can discover savings on multiple categories including:

Stylish holiday décor and seasonal home accents

Beauty and self-care favorites

Festive toys and collectibles

Stocking stuffers and impulse gifts

Entertaining and hosting essentials

Giftable food and beverage items

Most pOpshelf stores will also begin offering extended shopping hours from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. from November 27 through December 23. Specific store hours by location are available at www.popshelf.com/stores or through the pOpshelf app.

In addition to upcoming promotions, pOpshelf perks members can earn double points on every in-store purchase through November 27! For more information or to sign up, visit www.popshelf.com/rewards today.

Promotional items are available while supplies last, and quantities may be limited.