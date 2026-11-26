Ras Al Khaimah, Nov 26: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is participating as a government partner at RAK Energy Summit 2026 showcasing opportunities for energy, sustainability and industrial companies to establish a UAE presence and scale their operations in Ras Al Khaimah.

The summit brings together policymakers, industry leaders, investors and technology providers to advance dialogue and collaboration on energy efficiency, clean energy and sustainable development. Through its participation, RAKEZ is highlighting its business-friendly ecosystem, extensive industrial infrastructure, flexible facility solutions and comprehensive business support services that cater to companies operating across the energy and sustainability value chains.

As part of its engagement at the summit, RAKEZ joined five other entities, including RAK Municipality, Al Hamra, Marjan, RAK Properties, Aldar Properties, in signing a joint partnership pledge in support of Ras Al Khaimah’s Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) pilot programme. The initiative aims to establish a standardised framework for assessing building energy performance, encourage energy efficiency improvements across existing properties and promote enhanced sustainability measures in new developments.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “As the global shift towards sustainability accelerates, businesses developing energy-efficient technologies, clean energy solutions and sustainable industrial practices are finding growing opportunities in markets that are ready to support their ambitions. Ras Al Khaimah offers that readiness through its strategic location, industrial strength and business-friendly environment. Through our participation in RAK Energy Summit, we aim to attract forward-looking ventures that will help shape the next generation of industries in the emirate.” Commenting on the joint partnership, he added, “Building a sustainable economy requires us to look beyond attracting investment and consider how we develop, manage and future-proof our own infrastructure. Our support for the Energy Performance Certificate Programme is a step in that direction. By working collectively with key stakeholders, we can raise the standards of the built environment and lay the foundations for a more energy-efficient, resilient and competitive Ras Al Khaimah.”

RAKEZ is already home to a diverse community of businesses contributing to sustainability across multiple industries. These include SAN Group in sustainable hydrogen production, Royal Gulf Industries in battery recycling, Sparklo in reverse vending technology, A2C in laptop remanufacturing, and uTerra Middle East Agro Industries in organic soil fertiliser production. The presence of these companies reflects the emirate’s growing appeal as a destination for environmentally responsible investments and RAKEZ’s ability to accommodate emerging business models and sustainable industrial practices.

As Ras Al Khaimah continues to diversify its economy, RAKEZ remains focused on creating the conditions for sustainable industries to thrive and contribute to the emirate’s long-term development.