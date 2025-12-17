Developers and designers of tomorrow’s cities triumph at the 20th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final

BANGKOK, Dec 17: The 20th edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series has culminated in spectacular style at its Grand Final, distinguishing sublime real estate achievements across the region.

After a landmark journey through 13 property markets, the 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final set apart Asia’s outstanding developers, developments, and designs in ceremonies today at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.

Commemorating 20 years of recognising achievements in real estate, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final featured over 90 categories celebrating the “Best in Asia,” in line with PropertyGuru’s vision of powering communities to live, work, and thrive in tomorrow’s cities. Finalists were chosen from the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards’ series of galas and events across the region.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited from Hong Kong brought home the prestigious golden statuette of Best Developer (Asia). The Legacy – 8 Castle Road, Mid Levels, Henderson Land Development Company Limited’s ultra-luxurious joint venture with leading developer New World Development Company Limited, achieved a double victory in the development and design categories.

One Central Macau Revamp by Properties Sub F, Limited, a joint venture of Hongkong Land Group and Shun Tak Development Limited, also won and represented the Chinese special administrative regions. Design innovation from Mainland China was prominently recognised this year, with wins for top design practices Benoy, CAN Design, J&A Design, and Lead8.

With a total of 17 Best in Asia titles, Malaysia was the top-performing country at the 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final. JLand Group emerged victorious as Best Industrial Developer (Asia), winning for its township development Bandar Dato’ Onn. MTD Properties and Faire Development were named Best Affordable Residential Developer (Asia) and Best Breakthrough Developer (Asia), respectively.

Malaysia’s honours were spread across diverse developments emphasising connectivity, sustainability, multi-generational flexibility, and premium living experiences. Other winning companies included Armani Group; Astaka Kimlun Sdn Bhd; City Motors Group; Exal (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd; Gunung Impian Development Sdn Bhd; IIB Land Sdn. Bhd.; Malton Berhad; Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS); Platinum Victory; R&F Development Sdn Bhd; Sime Darby Property; and TRX City Sdn Bhd.

Indonesia followed closely with 15 wins for developers across the archipelago. Winners demonstrated their prowess in building live-work-play communities, with Paramount Land named Best Township Developer (Asia) and Sinar Mas Land winning for the townships BSD City and Grand Wisata. Sinar Mas Land also scored a joint win with Hongkong Land for Botanic Villa at NavaPark.

PT. Putragaya Wahana, hailed Best Commercial Developer (Asia), earned multiple wins for the superblock Thamrin Nine, home to Indonesia’s tallest buildings. Winning projects by Mandiri Land, Masgroup, Summarecon Group, and Triniti Land set high benchmarks for affordable, mid-end, high-end, and eco-conscious living, as well as hospitality.

With 14 wins, developers from Vietnam rose as another formidable force at the Grand Final, led by CapitaLand Development (Vietnam), winner of Best Sustainable Developer (Asia) and multiple honours for the projects Orchard Grand, Orchard Mansion, The Fullton, and The Orchard. Gamuda Land Vietnam won Best Community Developer (Asia), reinforced by projects such as Central Park and Springville. Nomura Real Estate Vietnam, awarded Best International Partner Developer (Asia), was additionally recognised for The Komorebi. Projects from Ecopark Founder and KD Investment Joint Stock Company rounded out the elite winners from Vietnam.

Singapore developers received 11 wins, including Best Residential Developer (Asia) for UOL Group Limited. Parktown Residence, a venture of CapitaLand Development, UOL Group Limited, and Singapore Land Group Limited, scored three wins while Upperhouse at Orchard Boulevard delivered a joint win for UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited. IOI Properties Singapore meanwhile achieved three wins across the projects IOI Central Boulevard Towers and W Residences Marina View. Honours for Allgreen Properties and The Assembly Place further underscored real estate excellence in the city-state.

Developers across the Philippines won 10 Best in Asia titles. Robinsons Land received four titles, including the Best Luxury Developer (Asia) award and wins for The Mall | NUSTAR; The Victor at Bridgetowne; and work.able GBF Center 1. Robinsons Hotels and Resorts was named Best Hospitality Developer (Asia) while RLC Residences, a Robinsons Land subsidiary, won for Sync and The Residences at The Westin Manila. Winning developments from Aboitiz Economic Estates, Aboitiz Land, Inc., and FIESTA Communities Incorporated showcased the Philippines’ impressive progress in industrial development and housing connectivity.

Thailand developers earned seven Best in Asia wins, led by Reignwood Group, winner of Best Luxury Mega Township Development (Asia) for Reignwood Park. Thailand’s wins underlined development innovations and architectural excellence throughout the kingdom, exemplified by luxurious homes and coastal residences by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited, Pruksa Real Estate Public Company Limited, Triya, and Tropical Life Real Estate Co., Ltd. Solidifying Thailand’s stature as a premier retail destination, Lead8 was honoured for its design on Parade at One Bangkok.

Supaluck Umpujh, chairwoman of The Mall Group, received the PropertyGuru Icon Award from the editorial team of Property Report by PropertyGuru. The 2017 Thailand Real Estate Personality of the Year returned to the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards in recognition of her recent iconic achievements in mixed-use and retail development, including the award-winning EM District in Bangkok.

Eterno Property Group represented Australia’s enduring cross-border appeal to property seekers with wins for its projects Munro House and The Newlands. Eve Residences by Homecorp was recognised for its impressive views along the Australian coast.

From Japan, JY Suites Tsutenkaku by Jean Yip Developments won the Best Affordable Condo Development (Asia) award while Four Seasons Hotel Osaka by Curiosity won Best Hospitality Interior Design (Asia).

Representing Sri Lanka, Home Lands Group of Companies was named Best Lifestyle Developer (Asia) while Pentara Model Apartment by Urban space Interiors Pvt Ltd. won Best Condo Interior Design (Asia).

From the Middle East, The Chedi Private Residences, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates by Chedi Hospitality won Best Branded Residential Development (Asia).

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “We conclude the landmark 20th edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series on a highly positive note, echoing industry resilience in over 600 awards across 13 distinct real estate markets that continue to overcome headwinds and capitalise on strategic opportunities in the current cycle. This year’s Best in Asia winners showcase record-setting skyscrapers, large-scale townships, transit-oriented developments, premium and affordable homes, flexible spaces, and urban landmarks, designed with ambition for long-term value and guided by environmental and social considerations. We look forward to the new standards of sustainable development that developers in Asia will deliver over the next 20 years.”

Thien Duong, chairperson of the Grand Final jury and general director, GroupGSA (Vietnam), said: “The distinguished winners of the 20th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final have expertly answered the regional demand for experiential living, wellness integration, and future-proofed design. From integrated live-work-play communities to ultra-luxurious addresses and immersive sales galleries, the collective momentum is toward more sustainable, people-centric, and technologically adaptive projects. Our awardees demonstrate that exceptional master-planning, architecture, interior design, and landscaping can be achieved at any scale, ultimately driving tenant retention, buyer attraction, and the creation of civic assets that enrich the urban fabric. Congratulations to the Best in Asia.”

The winners were selected by a jury comprising the head judges of participating markets in the Awards: Thien Duong; Ajai A Kapoor, CEO, 360 degrees – Real Estate Services (India); Cyndy Tan Jarabata, president of TAJARA Leisure & Hospitality Group Inc. (Philippines); Doddy A. Tjahjadi, managing director, PTI Architects (Indonesia); Eddie Guillemette, CEO, Midori no Ki (Japan); Datuk Ar. Ezumi Harzani Ismail, president, Malaysian Institute of Architects: 2020-2022 (Malaysia); Ivan Lam​, executive director, international business, Charter Keck Cramer (Australia); Ken Ip, chairman, Asia MarTech Society (Mainland China); Dr. Nirmal De Silva, director and CEO, Paramount Realty (Sri Lanka); Paul Tse, president, Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers (Hong Kong and Macau); Roy Ling, CEO, board director, and adjunct professor, FollowTrade (Singapore); and Suphin Mechuchep, strategic real estate advisor (Thailand).

HLB, the global network of independent professional accounting firms and business advisers, upheld the integrity of the awards. Paul Ashburn of HLB International Real Estate Group and Sakanphon Fueangwong of HLB Thailand oversaw the selection process.

The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final is supported by platinum sponsor Sub-Zero & Wolf SEA; official portal partner PropertyGuru; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners Bridges, BusinessWorld, d+a Magazine, Detik.com, Hot Magazine, Inquirer Property, Kompas.com, Kopi and Property, Luxury Society of Asia, Manila Bulletin, Niaga Times, Penang Property Talk, Prop2morrow, REm Thailand, SquareRooms, Tatler Asia Homes, TerraBKK, The Grid, The Malaysia Voice, The Philippine Star, and Top10 of Asia; official courier EZY Express; and official supervisor HLB.