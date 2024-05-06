6th May, 2024: Ghaziabad: DPS Indirapuram School organized a “Laughter Poetry Competition.” Students from classes IX to XII participated in the program, which was filled with excitement. During the program, the students entertained everyone with their poems. All the students present in the auditorium thoroughly enjoyed the laughter poetry competition, and the entire auditorium echoed with thunderous applause.

Ganges House bagged first place in the competition, followed by Chenab House and Yamuna House in second and third places, respectively. The contestants enthralled the audience with their poetry performances.

Ms. Priya John, Principal of DPS Indirapuram, congratulated all the participating students and underscored the importance of laughter in today’s stressful life. She expressed her delight at the success of the laughter poetry competition and said, “Life is meant for laughter and spreading smiles, a few words, a few lines, for humming melodies. In the midst of life’s challenges, laughter holds a special place. It not only keeps us healthy but also equips us to face life’s hurdles with resilience. With this thought, we organized a laughter poetry competition in the school auditorium, which was a resounding success.”