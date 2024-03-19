Ease.io Appoints Russell Mullin as Chief Revenue Officer

San Clemente, CA, March 19, 2024 — In a strategic move to bolster its leadership team and reinforce its strong market position, Ease, Inc., operating as Ease.io, announces the addition of Russell Mullin to the executive team as Chief Revenue Officer. This pivotal hire underscores Ease.io’s commitment to scaling its global footprint and further accelerating product expansion and adoption among manufacturers worldwide.

A graduate of Pepperdine Graziadio Business School, Mullin has had an impressive career with transformative impacts, showcasing a successful track record of consistent revenue growth and strategic market expansion. Mullin previously held strategic sales and sales leadership roles at BlackLine, a market-leading, best-in-class SaaS company. During his distinguished 10-year tenure, he played a pivotal role in rapidly expanding the company’s market share in its fastest-growing segment, adding 2,200+ customers and accounting for more than $100M in annual revenue. Mullin and his team also played a critical role in the company’s successful 2016 IPO.

“Bringing Russell on board marks a critical juncture for our organization,” said Eric Stoop, CEO of Ease.io. “Ease.io has experienced solid growth over the past years, despite macroeconomic headwinds, while ramping up new product development that will enable us to serve new use cases. It is the perfect time for Russell to join and accelerate our journey. With him at the helm of the revenue strategy, the company is poised for unprecedented growth and continued innovation.”

Regarding his new role, Russell shared, “I am thrilled to be part of Ease.io, a company with a remarkable reputation in the industry and a very loyal customer base. Paired with a product offering that delivers measurable business value to its users and an exciting roadmap further connecting workers, systems, and data on the plant floor, I believe the potential for Ease.io is immense, and I am committed to propelling the company toward achieving its expansion aspirations.”

Mullin’s strategic vision is anticipated to guide Ease.io through its next phase of growth, following last year’s capital infusion from Luminate Capital, which is earmarked for advancing product development and expanding global reach.