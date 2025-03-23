Empowering Abilities: President Opens Ability Expo at Purple Fest 2025, Spotlighting Rural Talent

New Delhi, March 23, 2025 – The Honorable President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, inaugurated the Ability Expo at Purple Fest 2025 at Rashtrapati Bhawan today. Organized by the Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association (IDEA), the expo highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of divyangjan from rural areas of 5 states, showcasing their innovative products, art, and cultural talents.

President Dropadi Murmu praised the resilience and creativity of the entrepreneurs, emphasizing the government’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and equal opportunities. She engaged with exhibitors, appreciating their contributions and innovations.

Honorable Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, also visited the expo, acknowledging the role of such initiatives in empowering persons with disabilities. Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), and other dignitaries interacted with the entrepreneurs, exploring avenues for future collaborations.

At the heart of the expo is IDEA’s flagship initiative, the Divyangjan Hunar Atmanirbhar Network (DHAN), which has supported 1,200+ PwD entrepreneurs across 10 states, providing training, mentorship, financial aid, and market access. Many of these entrepreneurs are showcasing their products at the Ability Expo, reinforcing IDEA’s commitment to empowering PwDs as job creators rather than job seekers.

Since its inception, IDEA has empowered over 1,500 entrepreneurs with disabilities across 11 states, generating ₹100 crore in turnover and creating thousands of jobs. Recognized at the National Awards for Persons with Disabilities 2024, IDEA’s Founder & CEO, Mallikarjuna Iytha, continues to champion disability-led entrepreneurship. With a vision to train 5,000 entrepreneurs, generate ₹1,500 crore in turnover, and create 10,000 jobs by 2027, IDEA is positioning India as a global leader in inclusive business.

Shri Mallikarjuna Iytha welcomed the esteemed guests and emphasized the expo’s role in providing divyangjan entrepreneurs a platform to grow, connect, and scale their ventures.

The Ability Expo also features an art exhibition and cultural performances, further celebrating the diverse talents of persons with disabilities. As Purple Fest 2025 continues until March 30, it stands as a testament to India’s commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and economic empowerment.