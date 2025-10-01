ENTOD Transitions Entire Supplement Range to 100% Vegetarian Formulations

New Delhi, 1st October 2025: On the occasion of World Vegetarian Day, ENTOD Pharmaceuticals announced that its entire line of professional food supplements—spanning ocular nutrition, probiotics, memory support, and wellness formats—is now 100% vegetarian. This landmark move, a first-of-its-kind in the Indian supplement sector, combines clinical science with compassionate innovation to address some of the most pressing health challenges faced by people today.

From rising cases of vision impairment due to diabetes and age-related macular degeneration, to the growing burden of memory decline, stress, and anxiety, and widespread issues of poor gut health and weakened immunity, millions of Indians are silently struggling with conditions that directly affect their quality of life. Supplements play a critical role in prevention, management, and holistic well-being—but until now, many options have relied on animal-derived ingredients that conflicted with ethical choices or dietary restrictions.

ENTOD’s 100% vegetarian formulations aim to change this narrative. Backed by rigorous research and clinical evaluation, these plant-based alternatives are proven to be bioequivalent, stable, and efficacious when compared to conventional animal-based supplements. By leveraging advanced bioactive compounds, standardized extracts, probiotics, and micronutrient complexes, ENTOD ensures every product is both evidence-based and sustainable.

Speaking about these developments, Mr. Nikkhil K Masurkar, Executive Director and CEO of Entod Pharmaceuticals, said: “Our vegetarian philosophy at ENTOD has shaped the way we innovate. It led us to make every one of our supplements 100% vegetarian, not just as a business decision, but as a commitment to compassion, sustainability, and science-driven innovation. For us, good health must nourish the body without compromising our values.”

The newly transitioned supplement range reflects ENTOD’s commitment to holistic care:

● Ocular Nutrition: Plant-derived formulations that protect retinal health and support vision care in conditions like diabetic eye disease and age-related vision loss.

● Cognitive Health & Memory Support: Natural ingredients that aid brain performance, mental clarity, and memory, addressing concerns linked to stress, ageing, and neurodegenerative conditions.

● Gut Health: Probiotics and digestive support that strengthen the microbiome, aiding immunity and reducing the risk of chronic digestive disorders.

● Skin, Hair & General Wellness: Nutritional solutions for healthy ageing, skin vitality, hair growth, and immunity boosting across life stages.

This transition goes beyond product innovation—it reflects a research philosophy that balances human health with planetary well-being. By eliminating animal derivatives, ENTOD reaffirms that world-class clinical outcomes can co-exist with values of compassion, sustainability, and ethical responsibility.

As the world increasingly embraces plant-based and sustainable healthcare solutions, ENTOD’s 100% vegetarian supplements place the company at the forefront of ethical healthcare innovation, setting new benchmarks for the industry in India and globally.