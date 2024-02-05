Frank Stephenson Design partners with The Glasgow School of Art to futureproof design talent

London, UK. 5 February 2024 – Global design house, Frank Stephenson Design, is partnering with The Glasgow School of Art (GSA), an internationally acclaimed university-level institution in Europe for visual creative disciplines.

The unique collaboration will involve GSA students from the Product Design Engineering (PDE) programme, to work closely with the Frank Stephenson Design team to futureproof design techniques and safeguard prospective talent. PDE is a collaborative programme with the University of Glasgow, James Watt School of Engineering.

GSA held an event celebrating the partnership, which saw lecturers, students, stakeholders and the Frank Stephenson Design team interacting within an immersive design seminar to showcase the benefits of sketching, the art of hand drawing and promote a repertoire of sketching skills from brain to hand.

Honouring the new venture, Creative Director Frank Stephenson, gave a speech to the wider GSA community. Giving an overview of his latest ‘Learn to Sketch with Frank’ programme and why, in an era of CAD, AI and graphic design, it’s important to maximise and utilise the pen and paper approach. Frank and Frank Stephenson Design’s Lead Designer, Euan, also gave students a sketching masterclass during their visit to GSA.

‘Learn to Sketch with Frank,’ is an immersive online design course that teaches Frank’s key principles of creative sketching, and blends theory with practical techniques and interactive videos. It was launched by Frank Stephenson at the end of 2023. The course promises to open minds and stimulate creativity, and communicates the invaluable lessons that Frank has garnered over the years.

At the event, Frank introduced his sketching legacy, the ‘Learn to sketch with Frank’ course, and students at GSA took part in a ‘Mars design sprint’.