High-end analog instant camera INSTAX mini 99TM

New Delhi, March 22, 2024:FUJIFILM India announced the newest introduction to the FUJIFILM INSTAX family of analog instant cameras with the debut of its FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI 99 instant camera (MINI 99). The product will be available from 4th April on www.Instax.in and various online retailers like Amazon, Flipkart to name a few apart from our huge retail store footprint across the country with over 2000+ stores.

Along with the new camera, INSTAX business is also introducing the new print films called Photo Slide. Taking the customer’s experience a notch above, these designer films will enhance the visual impact of the photo, elevating the aesthetics to whole new level.

Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director FUJIFILM India shared his enthusiasm “Aligned with our Group Philosophy of “Giving our World More Smiles”, we are thrilled to welcome INSTAX MINI 99 to India as our first launch since unveiling of our new group philosophy. We are excited to witness the joyful opportunities that this new product will capture and continue to give smiles to our users and memories to cherish. Truly an embodiment of our group purpose – We hope and believe that this product will spread more smiles in our world.” Mr. Arun Babu, Associate Director &Head of Digital Camera, Instax & Optical Devices Business, FUJIFILM India said, “Standing true to our commitment of “Value from Innovation”, we are proud to announce our flagship analogue camera, the INSTAX MINI 99, which will be empowering users to unleash their creativity and artistic expression like never before. Through the recently introduced features, users will find themselves equipped with tools that not only capture their favorite moments but also provide opportunities for exploration and experimentation.”

The mini 99™ is an evolved version of the globally-successful INSTAX mini 90TM (mini 90TM). It features new functions that use analog technology to further broaden the range of print expressions, such as “Color Effect Control,” which apply lights of different colors directly to a film to produce six different color expressions, and “Vignette Mode,” which reduces exposure around the edges to bring the focus to the center of each picture. Print expressions can vary based on shooting conditions, allowing users to create unique INSTAX prints with great flair.

The camera body boasts leather-like matte texture that is comfortable to hold and presents a classic design with a premium look and texture suitable for the high-end model.

The new functions of the mini 99: Color Effect Control and Vignette Mode can be combined with Brightness Control, using a dial on the side of the camera body, to further expand the range of print expressions.The new camera also inherits functions from the mini 90™, including Landscape / Macro / Indoor modes*2 with enhanced image quality, Sports mode*2 ideal for shooting a fast-moving subject and Self Timer for group shots. Shooting modes for manipulating light are also available, including Bulb and Double Exposure modes.

In order to further expand the appeals of INSTAX, including the mini 99TM, Fujifilm released an updated version of INSTAX UP! on March 13. It is a popular INSTAX smartphone app*3 that allows users to scan and save INSTAX prints with a smartphone for easy digital conversion. The update adds thethe Album function. Users can create a collection of scanned INSTAX images by theme, providing another way to enjoy INSTAX.