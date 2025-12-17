Hoopr Launches India’s First AI-Powered Music Licensing Tools to Help Brands Discover the Right Sound and Fresh Content Ideas

Mumbai, Dec 17: Hoopr, India’s leading music licensing platform, today announced the launch of two breakthrough AI–powered features—Brand Match Score and AI Content-Idea Generator—on its self-serve licensing marketplace, Hoopr Smash. The new capabilities mark a major advancement in how brands, agencies, and creators discover the right music and conceptualise campaigns, bringing together data intelligence and creative ideation within a single, seamless platform.

The Brand Match Score is powered by Hoopr’s AI engine, which analyses a brand’s digital footprint—including its social presence, past campaigns, tone of voice, brand personality, and historical music usage—to assign a dynamic ‘Brand Sync Score’ to every track on the platform. Each song is instantly classified as a high, moderate, or low match, enabling marketers to quickly identify music that is not only trending but also deeply aligned with their brand identity.

Once a track is selected, Hoopr’s AI Content-Idea Generator steps in to recommend campaign concepts tailored to the song and its audience lens. From Reels and short-form videos to festive and seasonal promotions, the tool is built to support high-volume content teams by reducing creative fatigue and delivering fresh, culturally relevant ideas at scale.

With more than 32,000 branded content videos created every day in India, brands face increasing pressure to keep their output fresh, culturally relevant, and fully compliant. Hoopr’s AI–powered tools are designed to meet this challenge head-on—enabling marketers to discover the right sound faster, stay aligned with cultural trends, and ensure ethical, rights-cleared music usage at scale. Research indicates that the right music choice can drive up to a 30% uplift in engagement, reinforcing music’s central role in delivering impactful and memorable brand storytelling.

Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-Founder & CEO, Hoopr, said, “Hoopr has always believed that music shapes how a brand is felt, not just how it is seen—it is the emotional core that captures attention and drives recall. As India’s content ecosystem scales at unprecedented speed, our focus is on bringing both intelligence and integrity to how music is discovered and used. These AI-led capabilities are not merely functional tools; they act as creative partners—enabling brands to make informed music choices, stay culturally relevant, and build deeper audience connections, while ensuring artists and rights holders are fairly compensated. This launch is a significant step toward our broader vision of building an ethical, efficient, and future-ready music economy in India.” Meghna Mittal, Co-Founder & CRO, Hoopr, added, “Hoopr’s AI system applies advanced deep-learning models to analyse rhythm, tone, mood, and lyrical sentiment, mapping them against a brand’s personality, visual language, and historical engagement patterns. The result is a music discovery experience that is intuitive, contextual, and deeply personalised. As the boundaries between marketing, technology, and creativity continue to converge, Hoopr’s mission is to ensure that every brand—regardless of size—can access intelligent, rights-safe, and high-impact music solutions instantly. Together, these capabilities are redefining how technology can meaningfully enhance creative decision-making.”

With this launch, Hoopr advances its mission to simplify and democratise music licensing in India—empowering brands and creators to tell richer stories through sound that is authentic, culturally relevant, and responsibly licensed.