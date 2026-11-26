OSAKA, Japan, Nov 26 — Seven Seas Entertainment, Inc. and NTT Solmare Corp. have announced that more than 300 titles from Seven Seas are now available on MangaPlaza, one of the U.S.’s largest digital manga content libraries. To celebrate this momentous occasion, MangaPlaza is launching a point reward promotion for all Seven Seas titles.

Earn Points for All Seven Seas Titles – For a limited time, users can earn 10% in point rewards when unlocking content for Seven Seas titles.

Campaign Period: November 24th, 7:00 am – December 8th, 6:59 am (PST)

Point Reward Details: 10% point reward for all users *Up to 3,000 points