TOKYO, Nov 26 –Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, today announced the KIOXIA GP2 Series Super High IOPS SSD, the second product in its KIOXIA GP Series of SSDs optimized for direct GPU access. Building on the technology and architecture of the KIOXIA GP1 Series SSD announced in August 2026, the KIOXIA GP2 Series delivers over 18 million random read IOPS at a 512-byte block size, nearly double the performance of its predecessor(1). It is also expected to deliver sequential read throughput of up to 28 GB/s(2), enough to saturate a PCIe® 6.0 x4 link.

Super High IOPS SSDs can expand the effective capacity of a GPU system’s High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) by providing an additional flash-based memory tier directly accessible by the GPU, supporting industry efforts to improve AI system capability and efficiency. This approach enables AI systems to access larger datasets, including those used in large graph neural networks, at a significantly lower cost than adding more HBM or DRAM at the same capacity, while improving GPU utilization.

KIOXIA GP2 Series SSDs leverage the company’s XL-FLASH™ generation 3 low-latency, high-performance flash memory, which is uniquely positioned to deliver higher endurance and approximately 2.5 times the IOPS of typical TLC-based SSDs(3), to support fine-grained data access needed for memory extension usage, and consume significantly less power per I/O. Next generations of the KIOXIA GP Series will target up to 100 million random read IOPS.

Key features of the KIOXIA GP2 Series include:

Designed to PCIeⓇ 6.0 and NVMe™ 2.3 specifications

Features KIOXIA XL-FLASH™ generation 3 low-latency flash memory

Random read performance of more than 18 million IOPS at 512-byte block size

Form factors under consideration include E1.S 9.5 mm and E3.S

Direct Liquid cooling support

Sequential read throughput performance of up to 28 GB/s(2)

Up to 50 DWPD endurance

As AI workloads continue to grow in scale and complexity, Kioxia remains committed to advancing flash memory technology to help address the evolving performance and capacity demands of AI and high-performance computing architectures.

Evaluation samples of the KIOXIA GP2 Series SSDs will be available to select customers by the end of 2027(4).

Notes:

(1) Compared to the KIOXIA GP1 Series SSDs in random read performance at a 512-byte block size. Based on Kioxia testing.

(2) The sequential read throughput of up to 28 GB/s is an expected performance figure based on the PCIe® 6.0 x4 bandwidth and evaluation results from the KIOXIA GP2 Series under development.

(3) Compared to KIOXIA CM10 Series SSDs in random read performance at a 512-byte block size. Based on Kioxia testing.

(4) Samples are for functional evaluation purposes only. Specifications of samples may be different than mass production drives.

*Read and write speed may vary depending on various factors such as host devices, software (drivers, OS etc.), and read/write conditions. Definition of capacity: Kioxia Corporation defines a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

*DWPD: Drive Writes Per Day. One full drive write per day means the drive can be written and re-written to full capacity once a day every day under the specified workload for the specified lifetime. Actual results may vary due to system configuration, usage and other factors.

*NVMe is a registered or unregistered mark of NVM Express, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

*PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG.

*Other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of third-party companies.

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.