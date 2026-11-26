TOYOTA, Japan, Nov 26 — SkyDrive Inc. (“SkyDrive”), a leading compact eVTOL (*1) aircraft developer based in Japan, announced that it has begun exploring a unified service platform with Tobu Top Tours Co., Ltd. (“Tobu Top Tours”), Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (“Tobu Railway”) and GMO Internet Group, Inc. (“GMO Internet Group”), in collaboration with Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (“Tokio Marine”), to address key operational challenges toward launching commercial eVTOL services. Specifically, the companies will explore introducing integrated services for aircraft operators and vertiport operators, spanning business matchmaking that organically connects both sides as well as passenger payment, insurance and identity verification solutions.

This initiative builds on SkyDrive’s recent third-party allotment of new shares underwritten by Tobu Top Tours, Tobu Railway and GMO Internet Group.

Until now, aircraft operators and vertiport operators have often pursued commercialization independently, lacking a central mediator to connect their efforts organically. To address this challenge, the five companies will leverage their respective expertise and networks to create a strong central hub that bundles business matchmaking, payment, insurance and identity verification into a single, seamless offering — accelerating the rollout of commercial eVTOL operations across Japan.

Core Strengths of the Five Companies

Tobu Top Tours (Business Matchmaking): Drawing on its travel industry expertise to serve as a central hub connecting passengers with partner companies.

Tobu Railway (Identity Verification): Leveraging decades of railway ticket-gate operational expertise alongside the biometric authentication service “SAKULaLa” (*2) to enable seamless passenger identity verification at boarding.

GMO Internet Group (Payment Solutions): Operating one of Japan’s largest internet infrastructures to enable the batch integration of diverse payment methods.

SkyDrive (Aircraft): Serving as a Japanese eVTOL manufacturer to supply aircraft and provide deployment support.

Tokio Marine (Insurance): Utilizing decades of underwriting and claims-handling experience in the aviation sector to provide specialized insurance and risk management services for eVTOL operations.

Specific Roles in the Partnership

To smoothly advance this initiative, the five companies will combine their specialized technologies, resources and assets to fulfill the following roles:

Tobu Top Tours: Comprehensive Hub and Business Planning

Having entered the drone business early following the introduction of Japan’s national drone certification system, Tobu Top Tours has built extensive expertise and a proprietary network in air mobility. Maximizing this know-how, its strong ties with municipalities nationwide and its capabilities as a destination management company (DMC), Tobu Top Tours will serve as the central hub connecting all five partners, including SkyDrive. The company will lead the planning of new eVTOL-centered business models, coordinate with government ministries and target regions, and spearhead future travel packages and secondary transportation services, while advancing the development of a user-friendly reservation system.

Tobu Railway: Biometric Identity Verification via “SAKULaLa” and Ground Infrastructure Development

Drawing on decades of expertise in public transit ticket-gate operations, Tobu Railway will utilize “SAKULaLa,” a shared biometric authentication platform developed with Hitachi, Ltd., to enable accurate identity and boarding pass verification — ensuring reliability while enhancing boarding convenience through a simple, secure process. In addition, Tobu Railway will leverage its extensive railway and tourism assets as well as regional networks, particularly in the Nikko area, a flagship destination for the Tobu Group, to advance the development of ground infrastructure such as vertiports.

GMO Internet Group: eVTOL Payment System Development and Security Infrastructure

Leveraging its advanced payment solutions and security technologies, GMO Internet Group aims to build a digital platform that completes the entire user journey — from eVTOL booking to payment — seamlessly and rapidly. By delivering an intuitive user experience (UX) supporting diverse payment methods alongside cutting-edge authentication and encryption technologies, the company will ensure a safe, reliable transaction environment while driving the digitalization of eVTOL operations and enhancing user convenience.

SkyDrive: Aircraft Development, Operational Expertise and Technical Insights

As a Japanese eVTOL developer, SkyDrive will advance the development and supply of safe, reliable aircraft as it works toward type certification and commercial deployment. The company will also contribute operational know-how gained from flight demonstrations and technical insights regarding vertiports, helping formulate practical use cases tailored to specific regions and usage scenarios while building the business foundation for commercial eVTOL services.

Tokio Marine: Specialized eVTOL Insurance, Compensation Frameworks and Risk Management Solutions

Drawing on its deep risk management expertise in the aviation sector, Tokio Marine will develop dedicated insurance products covering the full range of risks associated with eVTOL operations, as well as new compensation frameworks for passengers. By delivering insurance and risk solutions that ensure safety and peace of mind for passengers, operators and local governments, the company will help foster public acceptance and strongly support the establishment of sustainable commercial operations.