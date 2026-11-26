SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov 26 — KIOXIA America, Inc. today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA demonstrating the potential to extend effective GPU memory capacity to petabyte scale using NVIDIA SCADA software harnessing the performance of Kioxia SSDs in support of NVIDIA’s Storage-Next initiative. The collaboration demonstrates the potential to process a database of 2 trillion vectors on an NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 rack-scale system equipped with 144 KIOXIA XD8 Series 7.68 TB E1.S NVMe SSDs.

Rapid growth in AI datasets is placing increasing pressure on available GPU memory – typically high bandwidth memory (HBM) – capacity. Processing these datasets with HBM alone can require dividing workloads into smaller segments and repeatedly moving data between memory and slower storage systems. By combining NVIDIA SCADA (short for Scaled Accelerated Data Access, a software library designed to extend effective GPU Memory capacity using NVMe SSDs, including for fine-grained data access using small block sizes) and Storage-Next software technologies with high-performance NVMe SSDs, the collaboration demonstrates an approach to making larger datasets accessible for AI processing beyond the capacity limits of HBM alone.

“The intelligence of AI agents will increasingly depend on the knowledge they can access, not just the compute power they consume,” said Jason Hardy, VP of Storage Technology, NVIDIA. “Through innovations like SCADA and Storage-Next, NVIDIA is working with partners like Kioxia to improve memory efficiency and extend the effective capacity of GPU memory, enabling AI agents to access vastly larger knowledge bases and unlock new levels of intelligence.”

The proof of concept used an NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 rack-scale system with 18 server nodes and 144 KIOXIA XD8 Series 7.68 TB E1.S NVMe SSDs, providing approximately 1.1 PB of raw SSD capacity. Each node supported eight SSDs, with the configuration supporting nearly 60 TB of flash-based extended memory capacity per node. The system supports 512-byte accesses with the potential to support 2 trillion 512-byte vectors across the architecture1. This approach can support large-scale vector databases and the processing of large datasets used in graph neural networks (GNNs).

“The ability to work with massive datasets is more critical than ever as AI applications advance,” said Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager, SSD business unit, KIOXIA America, Inc. “Our collaboration with NVIDIA demonstrates how Kioxia’s flash storage technology can contribute to new approaches for scaling AI data processing.”

Kioxia continues development of high-performance SSD technologies, including the current KIOXIA XD8 Series and innovative KIOXIA GP Series Super High IOPS SSDs, to address the evolving demands of AI and high-performance computing. Together with NVIDIA, Kioxia remains engaged in evaluating the technical feasibility and performance of NVIDIA SCADA and the Storage-Next architecture, exploring ways to process large-scale AI datasets more efficiently.