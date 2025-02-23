Lajpat Nagar 3 RWA hosts Zero Waste Awareness Meet, leading the way in Sustainable Living

A Model Community in Sustainable Waste Management

Delhi, 23 February 2025 – Lajpat Nagar 3 RWA is proving that sustainability isn’t just an idea—it’s a way of life. The neighborhood recently hosted the Zero Waste Awareness Meet, a community-driven initiative that has transformed waste management practices, ensuring that over 95% of waste is either composted or recycled. Residents have embraced the movement wholeheartedly, proving that small, consistent efforts can lead to significant environmental change.

Launched in 2023 by the Zero Waste Committee under the leadership of Mr. Charanjeet Singh, the initiative is a collaborative effort with the Lajpat Nagar 3 Residents Welfare Association (RWA) team, including Mr. SB Singh, Mr. Lalit Vohra, Mrs. Sujata Bahal, Mrs. Meeta Chaddha, and Mr. Sundeep Chaddha. The event was attended by MCD officials and the DDSIL team, who elaborated on the significance of this drive and its long-term impact on waste reduction.

Since becoming fully operational in February 2024, the initiative—managed by Tozero Sustainable Solutions, founded by IIT-Delhi alumnus Ajay Agarwal—has achieved remarkable milestones, including composting 48 tons of wet waste on-site, recycling 76 tons of dry waste, and providing sustainable employment to 12 waste pickers.

At the event, Councilor Sharad Kapoor, a passionate advocate for the project, praised the RWA’s dedication. “The people of Lajpat Nagar 3 are leading the way in responsible waste management. Their efforts serve as an example for the entire city. A cleaner Delhi starts with each of us, and this initiative proves that when a community comes together, real change happens.”

“Our community is proving that zero waste living is not just a vision but a tangible reality,” said Mr. Charanjeet Singh, speaking at the event, stated, “Our community is demonstrating that zero waste living is not just a concept but an achievable goal. Through consistent waste segregation, composting, and recycling, we are not only reducing landfill waste but also creating a sustainable blueprint for other communities to follow.” Mr. Lalit Vohra, while speaking at the meet, remarked, “Waste management is often an afterthought, but this initiative proves that with a well-structured system, we can make a significant difference. Our efforts today will pave the way for a cleaner and healthier environment for the coming generations.” Mrs. Sujata Bahal reflected on the impact of the event, saying, “It’s heartening to see our community so engaged in this movement. When sustainable habits start at home, they spread throughout the city, inspiring others to be more responsible with their waste.”

A key message emphasized throughout the event was that “My waste is my responsibility.” This initiative aims to instill a sense of ownership among residents, ensuring that waste management is not just a community effort but a personal commitment for everyone.

The final phase of the initiative, set to launch in March 2025, will fully transition Lajpat Nagar 3 into a 100% Zero Waste Community, serving as a model for sustainable urban living. This will serve as a model for other urban neighborhoods, proving that with the right strategies and community participation, sustainable living is truly within reach.