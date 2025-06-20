Mahindra FURIO 8 delivers Guaranteed Highest Mileage and Highest Profit in LCV category

Chandigarh, June 20th, 2025: Mahindra’s Truck and Bus business (MTB), part of the Mahindra Group, announced the commercial launch of the Mahindra FURIO 8 – a modern range of Light Commercial Vehicle trucks, backed by the unique guarantee of “Get the Highest Mileage or Give the Truck Back.”

Manufactured at Mahindra’s world-class facility in Chakan, Maharashtra, the Mahindra FURIO 8 comes in two variants: 4-Tyre Cargo and 6-Tyre Cargo, catering to diverse business applications in the LCV segment. Designed to deliver higher profitability, the FURIO 8 offers best-in-class mileage, higher payload capacity, and a state-of-the-art cabin for optimal comfort, convenience, and safety. Given its unbeatable package of benefits, FURIO 8, is designed to deliver the highest profits in its category. Hence the proclamation, Truck Badlo, Taqdeer Badlegi”.

Speaking on the occasion of this new range introduction, Mr. Vinod Sahay, President – Trucks, Buses, CE, Aerospace & Defense, Member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra Group, said, “The launch of the new Mahindra FURIO 8 range of LCV trucks with the guarantee, ‘Get The Highest Mileage or Give the Truck Back’, will help our customers earn the highest operating profit from their FURIO 8 in this category. The new truck series sets new benchmarks of excellence and customer-centricity while reflecting our serious commitment to the segment and confidence in our products”.

Dr. Venkat Srinivas, Business Head, MTB & CE, added, “Mahindra FURIO 8 is engineered to deliver higher earnings, lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), minimal maintenance, and unmatched safety, comfort, and convenience – ensuring profit, peace of mind and higher prosperity for our customers.”