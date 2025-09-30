Metamorphosis 2025 Concludes with Landmark Success, Uniting over 3,000+ Participants Around Web3, AI, and DeFi Innovations

Gurugram, September 30th, 2025: Metamorphosis 2025, India’s premier Web3 x AI conference and the flagship event of the India Blockchain Tour, concluded with resounding success, bringing together over 3,000 participants and 200+ startups from across India and abroad. The two-day gathering in Gurugram emerged as a powerhouse of innovation, uniting founders, investors, policymakers, regulators, and technology pioneers.

From high-profile panel discussions and fireside chats to interactive workshops and strategic networking sessions, the conference provided participants with hands-on insights into tokenization, DeFi innovations, AI integration, and evolving regulatory frameworks. Highlights included the session “When AI Goes On-Chain: The $10 Trillion Convergence,” which featured industry leaders such as Preetam Rao (QuillAudits), Shreya Berry (Polytrade), and Michelle Daura (Bybit), who shared their perspectives on scalable AI-on-chain solutions.

Other notable discussions included Dilip Chenoy, Chairman of Bharat Web3 Association, who presented practical AI-Web3 use cases and policy insights, and Raj Kapoor, Founder of India Blockchain Alliance, who explored the tokenization of civilization and its implications for future economies. Attendees also gained valuable knowledge on the evolution of DeFi, Bitcoin as a new financial operating system, AI-driven payment solutions, and actionable guidance on career opportunities and ecosystem building within Web3.

During the event, Dilip Chenoy, Chairman of Bharat Web3 Association, said, ‘The Indian government’s push for Web3 is creating tremendous opportunities. With the ecosystem projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2032, events like Metamorphosis are vital—they provide startups the platform to showcase innovation, build networks, and drive real-world value in India’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

The event also served as a launchpad for HedgeDao, a platform focused on building innovative structured investment products at the intersection of TradFi and DeFi. It enabled them to showcase their innovations, gain visibility, and connect with investors and industry leaders, while fostering dialogue on the future of India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through initiatives such as Demo Day, startups were able to present live pitches, demonstrate their solutions, receive mentorship from industry veterans, explore strategic partnerships, and gather insights into emerging market trends.

Speaking about the success, Anupam Varshney, Founder of Octaloop, said, “We are excited to continue building this ecosystem and take Metamorphosis to new heights, connecting innovators across India and beyond to accelerate the adoption of AI and Web3.”

Looking ahead, Metamorphosis 2026 aims to transcend borders, expanding across multiple cities in India and select international hubs. With this year’s overwhelming response, the conference has firmly positioned itself as a benchmark for innovation-driven events in India.