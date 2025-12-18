Is your insurance keeping up with life’s changing needs

Bangalore Dec 18: : You buy insurance to protect your family, but what happens when your policy ends, and your responsibilities don’t?
Life evolves. In your younger years, the focus is on protecting your loved ones, paying EMIs, and securing your children’s education. Later, your needs change, you want to build a steady, tax-free income and live your retirement years without financial worry.
Yet, most insurance plans stop midway, leaving a gap between protection and lifelong financial security.
That’s the very gap Tata AIA Life Insurance’s Shubh Maha Life is designed to close. It’s a whole life savings plan that ensures your financial protection, income, and health coverage grow with you, not end before you need them most.
A plan that Protects, Pays, and Grows — for Life
- Family Protection: High life cover when responsibilities are at their peak
- Steady Retirement Income: Lifetime, tax-free* payouts that keep coming even after you stop working
- Health Security: Critical illness covers to protect your savings during medical emergencies
- Long-Term Growth: Balanced returns through equity participation for sustained wealth creation
Why It’s Different
- Whole life participating savings plan — combining protection and income
- Lifetime, tax-free* income for post-retirement independence
- Extended protection well into later years
- Premium discounts — 2% for women, 4% for Tata AIA customer families/nominees, and 20% for Tata Group employees
Tailored for your Life Stage
- Gold: High cover with riders such as Accidental Death Benefit (ADB) and Total & Permanent Disability (ATPD)
- Plus: ~30x annual premium cover with higher income and lump sum flexibility
- Gold Health: High cover with critical illness protection and riders such as ATPD
- Plus Health: Combines 30x life cover with critical illness, and riders like ATPD
Choose how you want to receive your benefits –
- Retirement Income Option: Lifetime, tax-free* income
- Deferred Income Option: Timed payouts for major milestones
- Lump Sum Option: One-time payout for legacy or long-term planning
Beyond Insurance — A Lifelong partner in wellbeing
Shubh Maha Life also integrates Tata AIA Health Buddy, offering preventive health check-ups, teleconsultations, physiotherapy, lifestyle management, and women’s health programs, making it a true partner in long-term wellbeing.
Building on the legacy of Maha Life, Shubh Maha Life simplifies financial planning the way a smartphone simplifies daily life, bringing protection, income, health, and peace of mind together in one lifelong solution.