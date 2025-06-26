N-Type EPE TOPCon Encapsulants for G2G Solar Modules

Vishakha Renewables has just announced a new product to solve one of the most pervasive issues in solar today – long-term performance and durability of solar modules. Vishakha has launched N-Type EPE TOPCon Encapsulants, which are specifically designed for Glass to Glass (G2G) solar modules. G2G solar modules are quickly becoming popular across the solar industry, and Vishakha is addressing our next generation of solar technology while successfully accommodating the increasing number of manufacturers and developers seeking reliable long-term solutions.

Now let’s talk about what this actually means, its importance and how it is going to impact solar manufacturing in the years ahead.

Why the Shift Toward G2G Modules?

Traditional Structure Had Its Limits

For many years, the standard format for most solar modules has been a glass front and a polymer backsheet.

While this format was effective and widely accepted across the industry, it started showing repetitive long-term issues that impacted performance.

One of the most common problems has been with the backsheet layer itself. Over time, it would start to lose adhesion or develop cracks, both of which are hard to fix once the module is installed.

Common Problems That Repeated Over Time

Brittle backsheet adhesion failures: solar modules are subjected to sun/ Ultraviolet rays and weather that can cause the polymer backsheet to peel or separate from the glass and encapsulant, causing the whole structure to be weakened.

Extreme/ constant UV/heat exposure The constant exposure to the sun/heat can cause degradation of the backsheet, making the backsheet brittle or changing colours.

Moisture sensitivity In humidity-prone/ rainy areas the moisture can penetrate through the weakened backsheet and reach the solar cells and ultimately corrode the solar cells.



When these issues occur, the following things usually happen:

Cracks on the back layer

Delamination of the layers internally in the module

Loss of isolation leading to safety and performance drawbacks.

Why Glass to Glass Modules Are Gaining Popularity

To overcome these known issues, more and more manufacturers are shifting to Glass to Glass (G2G) modules, where both the front and back sides are made of glass.

This double-glass design eliminates the backsheet entirely, which means:

No risk of polymer cracking or peeling

Better sealing of the module from moisture

Increased mechanical strength and durability

G2G modules also support next-generation solar cells that require a more stable and protective environment.

As developers and EPC players aim for solar panels with a life of 25 years or more, G2G modules are becoming the preferred choice.

Vishakha Renewables has recognized this shift and developed a solution that supports this newer, more reliable structure.

What Makes N-Type EPE TOPCon Encapsulants Different?

Built for G2G Modules & TOPCon Cells

Vishakha’s encapsulants are made specifically for Glass to Glass (G2G) modules using TOPCon technology, which delivers better output and lower degradation.

Supports High-Efficiency Solar Performance

TOPCon cells operate under higher voltages and demand better insulation. These encapsulants meet those demands with added protection and reliability.

High-Quality EPE Material

Made from Ethylene Propylene Elastomer (EPE), known for:

Excellent heat resistance

Strong bonding with glass

High UV stability and color retention

Multi-Function Role in the Module

The encapsulant:

Binds the glass layers securely

Shields the cells from moisture and damage

Allows high light transmission for optimal energy generation

Reduces Long-Term Risk

Prevents delamination, yellowing, and corrosion

Withstands humidity, heat, and UV without performance loss

Tested under real-world stress conditions

Future-Ready for Evolving Solar Demands

With growing demand for 25 to 30-year lifespans, Vishakha’s encapsulants help manufacturers build next-gen, reliable modules that last longer and perform consistently.

Solving Long-Run Backsheet Issues

Over the years, backsheet-related failures have become one of the most common pain points in solar modules. Adhesion loss, discoloration, and cracking often lead to moisture entering the module, which can seriously affect performance and longevity. Once the insulation is compromised, damage is hard to reverse.

Vishakha’s N-Type EPE encapsulant addresses this head-on by eliminating the need for backsheets in Glass to Glass (G2G) modules. It bonds strongly with glass, lowers the risk of delamination, and simplifies the module structure, leading to more reliable performance and fewer warranty issues.

Designed for the Future of Solar

As the solar industry moves toward high-efficiency cells like TOPCon, the demand for materials that can handle higher temperatures and UV exposure is growing. Vishakha’s encapsulant is built for exactly that. It performs consistently under thermal stress, resists yellowing, and maintains structural integrity over decades of outdoor use.

This makes it a strong choice for manufacturers who are building for the long term, not just for the first few years, but for the full 25 to 30-year lifecycle.

Conclusion: A Practical Answer to an Industry-Wide Need

With the N-Type EPE encapsulant, Vishakha Renewables offers a reliable, field-tested solution for today’s G2G module needs. It reduces risk, improves durability, and supports the growing shift to smarter solar technology. It is more than a material upgrade, it’s a step forward for the entire industry.

