Global Wealth Office at Nest Seekers International Unveils Dubai Expansion

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 — Building on its expanding footprint in the region since the 2024 launch of Global Wealth Office Qatar, Global Wealth Office at Nest Seekers International is proud to announce the official launch of Global Wealth Office Dubai powered by Castilion Estates. As the United Arab Emirates strengthens its position as a global capital and innovation hub, this partnership channels its financial influence into strategic alignment with the United States and key global markets, from Saudi Arabia and Oman in the GCC region to the Maldives. This milestone reinforces Global Wealth Office’s commitment to the Middle East as a global hub—accelerating UAE–U.S. capital flows, advancing strategic investments, and attracting high-value global investors through seamlessly integrated wealth advisory.

A New Era of Global Wealth Strategy

Global Wealth Office Dubai was established to meet a pressing, unmet need in the financial landscape: a trusted, high-caliber platform connecting the Middle East with the most influential investment markets worldwide. Far beyond the scope of traditional brokerage, the platform offers a refined, relationship-driven model delivering bespoke, multi-asset strategies crafted around each client’s legacy, ambition, and global vision.

Through this partnership, clients are granted privileged access to a rarefied tier of global investment—ranging from trophy assets and branded residences to discreet, off-market opportunities across the UAE, United States, and Europe. Global Wealth Office further distinguishes itself through its investor migration expertise, including Golden Visa programs and Dubai residency strategies tied to high-value real estate and business ventures.

“The ultra-wealthy don’t chase opportunities, they command them. That’s why we built the Global Wealth Office under Castilion Estates: to give them direct, borderless access to the world’s most coveted assets, from New York to Dubai and beyond. We’re not here to sell real estate, we’re here to engineer control, discretion, and dominance for those who move empires.” — Mungi Adlan, Chairman, Castilion Estates

“This partnership with Castilion Estates is not just strategic—it’s necessary. Today’s global elite require more than luxury—they demand fluency across markets, discretion without compromise, and a team that understands both legacy and leverage. Together, we’ve created a platform that doesn’t just follow global wealth—it leads it.” — Loy Carlos, Founder and President, Global Wealth Office

An Unmatched Moment of Market Alignment

This launch comes at a moment of historic alignment between the UAE and U.S. markets. The UAE government has pledged over $1.6 trillion in U.S. investments across clean energy, infrastructure, logistics, and technology, while private conglomerates such as DAMAC have committed more than $20 billion to U.S. real estate.

Dubai is now home to over 72,500 millionaires, 212 centi-millionaires, and 15 billionaires—making it the fastest-growing city globally for high-net-worth migration. Abu Dhabi now leads all global cities in average wealth per resident, surpassing New York, London, and Tokyo.

Zero income tax, full foreign ownership, 35+ free zones, and exceptional infrastructure continue to position the UAE as a magnet for wealth preservation, global enterprise, and family office expansion.

Bridging Capital Across Continents

In addition to supporting U.S. and European investors seeking discreet access to Dubai’s most exclusive properties, Global Wealth Office Dubai also empowers Middle Eastern clients to strategically invest in high-value U.S. real estate. From penthouses in New York and oceanfront compounds in Malibu to private estates in Miami, GWO delivers a full-service investment platform offering wealth migration advisory, legal structuring, and curated access to off-market U.S. opportunities. This cross-border model enables family offices, institutional buyers, and next-generation wealth leaders in the GCC to build lasting international portfolios.

Empowering Visionaries in Global Capital Strategy

Global Wealth Office Dubai was envisioned for a new generation of global leaders—family office principals, institutional investors, and second-generation stewards who require more than transactions: they demand transformation. CNBC reports that millennial and Gen Z investors increasingly seek “enhanced offshore investments” and wealth hubs like Dubai, Singapore, and Riyadh—backed by strategic guidance and access.

“This isn’t just real estate, it’s global capital movement,’ says Adlan. “Castilion Estates specialize in ultra-luxury assets that redefine prestige. And through our partnership with Global Wealth Office we’re opening private doors between Dubai and the world’s most powerful circles. We don’t just find properties, we structure influence and preserve legacies.”

“We are equally focused on education and elevation. From Dubai to New York, we’re helping the next generation of global investors navigate opportunity with context—understanding not only where to invest, but why. This partnership empowers them with perspective, purpose, and the tools to lead across continents,” explains Carlos.