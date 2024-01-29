DAZN selects PPDS – teaming up to bring the world’s largest sports streaming platform to hotel rooms exclusively on Philips MediaSuite TVs

Amsterdam, January 2024: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is delighted to announce a new partnership with DAZN – the world’s leading sports entertainment platform and Europe’s largest football broadcaster – to bring its live and on-demand content streaming services into hotel guest rooms for the first time, exclusively via Philips MediaSuite hospitality TVs.

Set to be unveiled and demonstrated for the first time at ISE 2024 in Barcelona (Philips Booth 3P500), this latest global partnership strengthens PPDS’ clear and unrivalled mission to deliver the industry’s most extensive and flexible choice of in-room TV entertainment services for hotels, letting guests take full control of their viewing experiences.

Launched in 2016, and headquartered in London, UK, DAZN provides an extensive choice of live sports and entertainment, with top division men’s and women’s football/soccer, professional boxing, MMA, motorsport, wrestling, and tennis hosted on the platform annually.

Available in more than 200 countries – including a strong domestic presence with premium football/soccer rights in Italy, Spain, Germany, Japan, France, Portugal, Belgium, Taiwan, the United States, and Canada – DAZN has amassed more than 60 million subscribers and 300 million monthly users worldwide. Over 1.2 billion hours of content is streamed annually via the DAZN app, which – until now – has mainly been accessible via a range of connected consumer devices, including smartphones, tablets, and game consoles.

The complete package

As part of this exciting and groundbreaking partnership between DAZN and PPDS – a market leader for advanced Android SoC hospitality TVs around the globe – the DAZN app will be available for the first time via hotel guest room TVs, embedded directly onto Philips MediaSuite TVs.

Developed in partnership, and tailored exclusively for use on the Philips MediaSuite Series – the hotel TV of choice for some of the most recognised global hotel brands, including Accor, IHG, Marriot, and Radisson – the DAZN app will be available for hotels to offer to guests looking to enjoy (for example) the next big Anthony Joshua or Katie Taylor boxing match on the big screen during their stay.

For hotels wishing to subscribe to DAZN for their guests, there are two initial packages that can be selected depending on their target audience. DAZN Base, which is included in each of the packages as standard, will offer all sports for which DAZN has worldwide rights. This Base package can be added to with DAZN Ultimate – for core territories that have additional rights requirements, for example the Bundesliga in Germany.

Packing a punch

For more powerful, deeper immersive audio and visual experiences, hoteliers can also include the new Philips Professional Soundbar HAL5023 with a built-in subwoofer, designed and configured exclusively for Philips MediaSuite TVs, which will also be on show at ISE 2024.