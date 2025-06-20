Price of Independent Floors in South Delhi rises upto 105% in 3 years: Golden Growth Fund

New Delhi, June 20, 2025: The price of luxury independent floors in South Delhi has risen between 64-105% in the last three years, according to a report by Golden Growth Fund (GGF), a Category-II real estate focussed Alternative Investment Fund (AIF).

According to the report, in Category-A colonies, between June 2022-June 2025, the average price for a 2500 sq. ft. floor has risen by approximately 100% from Rs 8 to 11 crore to Rs 16 to 22 crore while for a 6000 sq. ft. floor, the price has risen by 105% from Rs 18 to 22 crore to Rs 36 to 45 crore.

In Category-B colonies, between June 2022-June 2025, the average price for a 2500 sq. ft. floor has risen by approximately 70% from Rs 5 to 6.5 crore to Rs 8.5 to 11crore while for a 3200 sq. ft. floor, the price has risen by approximately 64% from Rs 8 to 11 crore to Rs 13 to 18 crore.

Ankur Jalan, CEO, Golden Growth Fund said: “South Delhi is today the most premium real estate market with per sq. ft. rate in a Cat-A colony ranging between Rs 60,000-Rs 90,000 and in Cat-B colony between Rs 36,000-Rs 56,000 depending upon floor and colony. With growing interest from startup founders and businessmen, South Delhi has emerged as an end-user destination with privacy and customised space as primary needs of these ultra-rich habitants. Its connectivity to the office hubs in Gurugram and Noida; and the airport adds to its appeal. The excellent return on investment is another factor that has added to the growing interest.”

Average Price of Independent Floors in South Delhi Colony Category Floor Size June 2022 (Rs cr) June 2025 (Rs cr) % change Category A 2500 sq. ft. floors 8-11 16-22 100% 6000 sq. ft. floors 18-22 36-45 105% Category B 2500 sq. ft. floors 5-6.5 8.5-11 70% 3200 sq. ft. floors 8-11 13-18 64% Source: Golden Growth Fund

*Price range is to indicate floor-wise and colony-wise pricing

In an earlier report, GGF said the redevelopment potential of South Delhi is worth Rs 5.65 lakh crore across 42 MCD Regulated colonies with plots (occupied and vacant) in Category A & B colonies alone accounting for over Rs 5.35 lakh crore.

“The real estate market in the last three years has been bullish. However, what separates South Delhi from the rest is the consistent demand, reliable and safe investment and substantial returns. Besides, it also boasts of safety of the asset against depreciation of capital,” Ankur Jalan said.

Some of the Category-A and B colonies are Mayfair Garden, Panchsheel Park N Block, Panchsheel Park S & E Blocks, Sadhana Enclave, Anand Niketan, Vasant Vihar, Shanti Niketan, Westend, Chankyapuri, Golf Links, JorBagh, Sundar Nagar, Maharani Bagh, Chirag Enclave, GK, Green Park, Gulmohar Park, Niti Bagh etc.

“HNIs, NRIs and family offices, who earlier invested in local properties without the cushion of compliance and safety, are making investments in AIFs that invest in these colonies. With returns as high as 18-20% without the hassle of maintenance, AIFs have opened a new avenue for these investors, Jalan further added.