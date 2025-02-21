Rimac debuts at The I.C.E St. Moritz with groundbreaking performance

Feb 21, 2025: Rimac Automobili is bringing together three members of its Nevera hypercar family for this year’s prestigious The I.C.E. St. Moritz event this weekend, joining automotive celebrations 1,800 meters above sea level in one of the world’s most exclusive winter destinations.

Set against the backdrop of the frozen Lake St. Moritz, The I.C.E. has established itself as one of the most anticipated events of the winter season, transforming the iconic Swiss resort into an unconventional automotive sanctuary. While historic Barchettas, Open Wheels racers, and Racing Legends compete for the Best in Show award across the lake’s frozen surface, Rimac’s static display represents the future of automotive performance.

Presented by Rimac Zurich, operated by Schmohl AG, the display includes the recently unveiled Nevera R with its handling-focused set-up and evolved 2,107hp powertrain, the exclusive Nevera Time Attack – one of just 12 examples celebrating Rimac’s record-breaking achievements – and the original Nevera.

“There’s so much to love about The I.C.E, which embraces one of the world’s most desirable luxury destinations and creates a historic automotive event that rips up the rulebook. We love doing things differently at Rimac, so it makes perfect sense for us to be here, among the world’s greatest cars and car collectors. Together with our partners at Rimac Zurich and Schmohl, we can present a unique showcase of three members of the Nevera family seen together – something most people are unlikely to see ever again.” – Mate Rimac, Founder and President of the Rimac Group, CEO Bugatti Rimac and Rimac Technology

The Nevera R represents the most focused interpretation of Rimac’s vision yet. With enhanced aerodynamics delivering 15% more downforce, a more aggressive stance, and a performance-oriented battery system, it transforms the Nevera’s architecture into an even more purposeful machine. The distinctive Nebula Green example on display showcases the R’s comprehensive visual and technical evolution, highlighting its status as the most track-focused iteration of the Nevera platform, capable of reaching 300 km/h in just 8.66 seconds.

Alongside sits the exclusive Nevera Time Attack, wearing its distinctive Squadron Black paintwork with Lightning Green accents – a livery that pays homage to Rimac’s record-breaking heritage. This rare edition, limited to just 12 examples worldwide, celebrates an extraordinary year of achievement for the Nevera, including setting new benchmarks at the Nürburgring, Goodwood Festival of Speed, and numerous acceleration records.

The showcase is completed by the standard Nevera, the foundation upon which Rimac’s recent success has been built. As the world’s first all-electric hypercar, it continues to define the possibilities of electric performance with its 1,914hp powertrain and sophisticated torque vectoring system. Having set over 20 performance records in 2023 alone, the Nevera stands as a testament to Rimac’s relentless pursuit of innovation.

Throughout the weekend February 21-22 the Rimac team and Schmohl AG representatives will be hosting visitors in true St. Moritz style, with bespoke hospitality among the cars.