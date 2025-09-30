Rise and Rave: MultiFit’s Iconic Coffee Rave Lights Up Kalyani Nagar Annexe

Pune, India| September 30, 2025: On the morning of September 27, 2025, MultiFit Kalyani Nagar Annexe hosted a unique episode of fitness, music and culture, the first-ever “Rise and Rave: MultiFit’s Iconic Coffee Rave”. The studio buzzed from 8 am onwards with a wonderfully diverse crowd of fitness enthusiasts, music lovers and wellness warriors ready to awaken the body, mind, and soul.

This particular morning was initiated with an electrifying, energizing workout session. After all had set their intentions, DJ Kryso rocked the room with high energy beats to keep individuals energized and dancing. The music and vibrations filled the essence of the morning, allowing like-minded individuals to tune into rhythm. To also bring a thoughtful and introspective layer to the event, Poet Shaf, a freestyle rapper, delivered beat and rhythm that brought attendees back to a state of consciousness amidst the exhilaration of the morning.

In addition, two brands helped shape the experience. Godaam Coffee Co. is a specialty coffee house from Model Colony, Pune, providing artisanal beverages and a warm and cozy atmosphere in our café space to get the caffeine high hopping. Nourishing Farms brought a wholesome culinary aspect with its farm-fresh salads, sandwiches, and refreshing smoothie in keeping with health, energy and vitality philosophy. The blending of flavors, fitness and wellness embodied the Rise and Rave experience.

Besides fitness and music, the event was essentially a celebration of community, creativity and wellness with MultiFit, India’s Happiest Fitness Community. Participants shared their connection and experiences where they felt the joy and energy of the space, together realizing that wellness. MultiFit is about bringing joy, connection and a new way of being. The morning at Kalyani Nagar Annexe, Rise and Rave embodied the core of MultiFit, reinforcing what fitness, music, poetry and wellness can do for the community, for memories, and what lies ahead in this community’s rich events series.