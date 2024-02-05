Sahm Capital Financial Company Joins the MENA Fintech Association

Dubai – UAE, (5th February 2024) – The MENA Fintech Association, the premier not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving fintech startups and established players across the Middle East and Africa, is excited to announce its new partnership with Sahm Capital Financial Company (previously known as VCFC), a leading brokerage firm licensed by Saudi Capital Market Authority (22251-25)

As a leading Fintech solution provider, Sahm Capital is committed to providing Saudi users with a seamless and tailored investing experience, making investing as simple as breathing. In December 2023, the company launched its all-in-one online trading app Sahm, a platform proprietary designed and developed specifically for investors in Saudi Arabia. The first of its kind in KSA, Sahm offers users the opportunity to trade in both Saudi and US markets within one app and provides a list of Shariah Compliant Stocks in the US market and a variety of US stock ETFs with Arabic themes.