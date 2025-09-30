Squarefeet Group’s Young Thanekar Project Drives Grand Success in Thane

Mumbai, 30th September, 2025: Squarefeet Group, one of Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s most trusted real estate developers with a legacy of over five decades, has announced the grand success of its latest project, मी Yuva Thanekar (Y-Square). The overwhelming response reflects the strong demand for thoughtfully designed, youth-inspired homes in Thane’s fast-emerging residential hub.

Strategically located on Kolshet Road, Thane, Y-Square is more than just a housing project — it is a lifestyle destination. Built on the philosophy of “Homes for Young Thanekars,” the project seamlessly blends contemporary architecture with vibrant community living, catering not only to the youth but also to the young-at-heart.

Speaking on the success, Sachin Mirani, Director of Squarefeet Group said:

“We are delighted with the overwhelming response to मी Yuva Thanekar. This project reflects our vision of creating homes that resonate with today’s lifestyle aspirations — modern, youthful, and community-driven. Thane today stands among India’s most lucrative real estate markets, driven by its world-class infrastructure, seamless connectivity, and vibrant social ecosystem. With upcoming mega projects like the Metro, Coastal Road, and Kolshet Creek Bridge, Thane offers both end-users and investors a rare blend of lifestyle and long-term value. We are proud to contribute to this growth story through मी Yuva Thanekar.”

With over 1.23 lakh sq. ft. of podium space and a state-of-the-art 9,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, Y-Square offers unmatched lifestyle amenities including a swimming pool, squash court, wellness centre, Zumba studio, yoga pavilion, and a wide range of recreation zones for children and adults alike.

Adding further momentum to the project’s success, a recently held Channel Partner meet attracted close 500+ Business Partners for potential business opportunities valued at approx. ₹400 Crore. The event witnessed an enthusiastic response from Mumbai’s leading channel partners, reaffirming strong confidence in the Squarefeet Group brand and the immense potential of the मी Yuva Thanekar project.

As part of the celebration of Thane’s spirit, energy, and future, the official anthem of Youth, Pride & Legacy — Yuvarajya 2.0 by Sanju Rathod — was launched. The anthem received an overwhelming response from Thanekars, symbolizing new beginnings, youthful energy, and the city’s unstoppable growth.”

Y-Square enjoys proximity to leading schools (Singhania, CP Goenka, Hiranandani), healthcare hubs (Jupiter & Highland Hospitals), and entertainment landmarks like Viviana Mall and Korum Mall. Located right next to the iconic 20-acre NaMo Grand Central Park, the project is well-connected via the Eastern Express Highway, Ghodbunder Road, and the upcoming Metro line. With future-ready infrastructure projects such as the Thane Coastal Road and Kolshet Creek Jetty, residents can look forward to seamless connectivity to Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and beyond.