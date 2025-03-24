Stella Jet Brands’ Founder, Tia Minzoni, Announces Launch of Sister Brands Stella ShAire and Stella Experiences

Dallas, TX, March 24, 2025 –Stella Jets Expands Luxury Aviation Portfolio with the Launch of Stella ShAire and Stella Experiences

Stella Jets, a leading private jet charter brokerage, announces the official launch of two new ventures — Stella ShAire, a modern Exclusive Member’s Club, and Stella Experiences, a first-of-its-kind in-flight luxury events division. The expansion marks a strategic move to create a fully integrated ecosystem within the private aviation space, blending premium service, accessibility, and elevated lifestyle and event offerings.

As luxury travelers continue to seek more personalized and dynamic air travel options, Stella’s expanded portfolio delivers a sophisticated response — merging high-end logistics with experiential value.

“The launch of Stella ShAire and Stella Experiences is a direct response to what today’s private travelers are really looking for — more flexibility, more access, and more meaningful travel experiences,” said a spokesperson for Stella Jets.

Stella ShAire – The Exclusive Social Jet Club, Reinvented

www.stellashaire.com Stella ShAire is a revolutionary Exclusive Members-Only Social Club offering the highest level of networking for Ultra High Net Worth Individuals, Celebrities, and Pro-Athletes, along with book-by-the-seat privileges on curated private jet flights across top U.S. routes. Members enjoy the luxury of Stella’s private terminal access with a luxury lounge and bar area, invitations to exclusive hangar events, the ability to create content in the state-of-the-art podcast room, and the good feeling of knowing their membership helps provide donations to non-profits working with underserved groups within the community. With a modern, lifestyle-forward approach, Stella ShAire is perfect for entrepreneurs, executives, high-performing creatives, and luxury explorers who value efficiency, exclusivity, and premium service.

Stella Experiences – Luxury In-Flight Events Like Never Before

www.mystellaexperience.com Stella Experiences transforms flights into unforgettable VIP experiences. From Masterminds in the Sky to VIP event access to major sporting events and concerts, the Sky is no longer the limit! Embark on private jet journeys around the world, exploring captivating destinations with meet-and-greet celebrity experiences. Fly with your favorite celebrity, athlete, and people of influence to the most exciting destinations and events.

Whether for corporate events, lifestyle brand activations, or VIP celebrations, Stella Experiences brings a one-of-a-kind experiential layer to jet charter — something the industry has never seen before.

Stella Jets – The Foundation of Elevated Travel

www.stellajets.com As the original brand in the Stella portfolio, Stella Jets is a premier private jet charter brokerage known for its exceptional service, elite partnerships, and concierge-level travel planning. With access to over 7,000 certified aircraft, the company provides seamless, custom-tailored jet travel for both individuals and corporate clients.

Together, the three brands form a powerful trifecta in luxury lifestyle and aviation, uniting innovation, lifestyle, and legacy under one bold vision.

A Mission-Fueled Legacy

Tia Minzoni’s story is as inspiring as the brands she’s building. A single mom of five, former corporate executive, and now founder of a growing private aviation empire, Tia has turned adversity into altitude. With daughter Jasmine Johnson by her side as co-founder, Stella is a family-led brand grounded in excellence, ambition, and female empowerment.

“This isn’t just about jets — it’s about elevating people, possibilities, and experiences,” says Jasmine. “We’re building a legacy that shows what’s possible when women lead boldly in traditionally male-dominated industries.”