Trailborn Hotels & Resorts Joins New Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy as Leader in Outdoor Hospitality

New York, NY – October 1, 2025 – Trailborn Hotels & Resorts, The Official Hotel of the Great Outdoors™, proudly joins the highly anticipated Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy™ as a founding member. As part of this inaugural launch, Marriott Bonvoy has recognized Trailborn’s distinctive position in delivering world-class, outdoor-focused hospitality. This milestone represents a pivotal moment in Trailborn’s growth and national recognition, while giving Marriott Bonvoy members access to an expanding portfolio of properties in America’s most iconic outdoor destinations.

Trailborn’s pioneering approach focuses on creating boutique hotels and resorts inspired by their local surroundings and located near bucket-list destinations. Each property is one-of-a-kind, telling the story of its place through distinctive design, full-service dining, and curated programming. From beachside yoga and private surf lessons at Wrightsville Beach to guided fly fishing in the Blue Ridge Mountains or expert-led hikes in the Grand Canyon, Trailborn offers best-in-class experiences designed for post-adventure fun, connection, and relaxation—delivering added value to Marriott Bonvoy members beyond traditional lodging.

“As an anchor brand of the Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy, Trailborn will remain proudly independent while reaching millions of travelers through Marriott’s global network,” said Mike Weiss, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Trailborn. “This strategic collaboration amplifies our mission to guide guests’ adventures with unique access to the outdoors and unforgettable experiences.”

Trailborn locations will also participate in Marriott Bonvoy’s Drop Pin Challenge, a real-world treasure hunt that encourages travelers to head outdoors to discover pins and scan codes for an instant points boost, with 10 million Marriott Bonvoy points up for grabs. To unveil the experience, Marriott Bonvoy has partnered with TV personality, filmmaker, and passionate outdoorsman Dylan Efron, who will help inspire travelers to embark on their own adventures. Trailborn will further amplify the launch with the Trailborn Adventure Giveaway, offering two grand prizes of a two-night stay plus dinner at the Trailborn property of the winner’s choice, with entry available directly through www.trailborn.com.

Preceding the launch of the Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy, Trailborn’s rapid rise has already drawn significant industry acclaim. In just over a year since opening its first property, the brand has expanded at a remarkable pace with five distinctive hotels: Trailborn Rocky Mountains & Trailborn Rocky Mountains Outpost in Estes Park, Colorado; Trailborn Highlands in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains; Trailborn Surf & Sound in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina; and, most recently, Trailborn Grand Canyon in Williams, Arizona. This swift expansion underscores Trailborn’s momentum as one of the most rapidly expanding outdoor hospitality brands in the country.

“2025 has been a landmark year for Trailborn, reinforcing the brand’s unique ability to deliver hotel accommodations and experiences unlike anything else in the market,” said Ben Weinberg, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Trailborn. “We believe our collaboration with Marriott Bonvoy will build on our momentum heading into 2026 and the years ahead.”

As Trailborn continues its mission of revitalizing historic properties and growing its portfolio of inspired stays across the U.S., the brand is set to expand in 2026 with two marquee destinations: a 93-room cliffside campus on Northern California’s Mendocino Coast and a 203-room ski-in/ski-out retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. In Mendocino, Trailborn will restore a historic landmark that will serve as “Mendocino’s living room,” complete with the town’s largest event space, multiple dining venues, and expansive gathering areas overlooking Pacific cliffs and Redwoods. In Jackson Hole, the former Snow King Resort will be reimagined into a modern mountain escape featuring upgraded accommodations, a refurbished spa, a new restaurant concept, 30,000 square feet of meeting space and updated recreational amenities—just steps from town and minutes from Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks.