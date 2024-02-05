transcosmos reforms Vietnam management toward reinforcing global business

[Tokyo, Japan, February 5, 2024] transcosmos inc. hereby announces that transcosmos Vietnam co., ltd. (Headquarters: Hanoi, Vietnam; transcosmos Vietnam), its subsidiary operating in Vietnam, has renewed its management structure, appointing Takanori Sawada as the company’s representative. The move was transcosmos’s initiative towards reinforcing its global business.

●Biography: Takanori Sawada, General Director, transcosmos Vietnam Director

Takanori Sawada joined transcosmos in 2008. After working as a technical customer service associate, Takanori contributed to the success of center operations and business expansion of transcosmos Contact Center department in Miyazaki prefecture. In 2014, Takanori took the lead in launching transcosmos Vietnam, and became Director of the Contact Center department of the company. Since then, he has been driving business growth, and expanding the company’s offshore and Vietnam local markets. He served as Deputy General Director of transcosmos Vietnam from 2020. Prior to transcosmos, Takanori was with NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION after graduating from Yokohama National University in 1995. Takanori is from Miyazaki prefecture, Japan.

transcosmos established transcosmos Vietnam and opened Hanoi Center in March 2014. In October 2015, the company opened Ho Chi Minh Center No.1, followed by Ho Chi Minh Center No.2 in March 2017, and Ho Chi Minh Center No.3 in June 2019. With approximately 2,750 members and 2,600 workstations, transcosmos Vietnam now provides a range of services including contact centers, BPO, digital marketing and engineering services for the Vietnam local market, as well as non-voice customer support, website development and operations services to the Japanese market.

With the new management, transcosmos Vietnam will reinforce its offshore service delivery framework targeting the Japanese market. transcosmos Vietnam has been offering non-voice support services in Japanese since its foundation. Today, the company has as many as 300 Japanese-speaking members serving various clients, with a focus on the manufacturing and telecommunications industries. In 2024, transcosmos will further expand its Vietnamese business, building on its proven operational record in the market.

For the local Vietnamese market, transcosmos Vietnam provides a range of services going beyond traditional contact center services including trust & safety – online content monitoring, screening, etc. – telesales, outbound services, and more. From 2024, transcosmos Vietnam will focus on BI (business intelligence) and tech solutions services such as bot and AI.

With its operations centers in Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, transcosmos delivers a series of services for each local market in the ASEAN region, including contact centers, digital marketing and e-commerce one-stop services. With the aim of assisting many more clients in offering greater CX to their customers, transcosmos will continue to provide a diverse range of services that help not only local companies, but also international businesses entering the local markets, expand sales and optimize costs.

* transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

* Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.