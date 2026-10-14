Two Build Back Better GREEN Awards for Studio De Schutter

Sabine De Schutter and Peter Fordham (Associate Director, RD Group M&E) The Loop Düsseldorf and Impact Hub Berlin recognised at Circular Lighting Live 2026 in London Berlin/London, Oct 14: The GREEN rating is awarded at the discretion of the judging panel to entries with particularly strong environmental and sustainability credentials. The Build Back Better Awards is an independent, London-based organisation that celebrates innovation, creativity, environmental leadership and social purpose in the built environment. Entries are assessed by sector-specific expert panels of designers, specifiers, contractors and end users. The Loop, Düsseldorf Photo: © Studio De Schutter For the joint showroom of Ahrend and Office Group, one question came first: could the existing luminaires be reused without compromising on design, lighting quality or atmosphere? The clients’ brief was clear: “It should be sustainable, but not look eco.” Studio De Schutter dismantled the existing cold-white office luminaires and retrofitted them with flicker-free LEDs at 3000 K and a colour rendering index of 95. Instead of energy-intensive powder coating, the team developed a foil wrapping: it gives the luminaires a new colour, is fully reversible and keeps the materials separable by type. Decorative luminaires from another construction project were reused one-to-one. New luminaires were added only where flexibility was required. 60% less CO₂ than a complete new installation 41.5% lower costs, including installation “At first, we couldn’t imagine how the luminaires could be reused. The result is convincing: a modern design, the highest lighting quality and a consistently sustainable approach without an eco look.” Jennifer Aust, Client & Project Management, Office Group Client Ahrend + Office Group Use Office and showroom Interior design Office Group Sustainability consulting Urselmann Interior Completion July 2025 Area 330 m² GFA Scope Full service (HOAI stages 1–8): lighting concept, luminaire development, controls design and programming Impact Hub Berlin Photo: © Studio Bowie For Impact Hub Berlin in the CRCLR House on the former Kindl brewery site in Neukölln, Studio De Schutter worked with LXSY Architekten to develop a lighting concept based on the principles of circular design and Cradle to Cradle. Coordinating artificial lighting and daylight planning had a decisive influence on the choice of materials and colours for the interior fit-out. Around 70 per cent of the materials used come from reclaimed, upcycled or sustainable sources. Decommissioned but fully functional luminaires from other construction projects were given a second life; former recessed luminaires now light the mezzanine as surface-mounted fittings. For the offices, the studio developed so-called light hacks: pendant luminaires made from reclaimed timber battens, LED strips and light tubes, wrapped on the underside in a glare-free, non-combustible industrial mesh. In 2023, the project had already won third place at the POLIS Award in the category “Ecological Impact”. Client Impact Hub Berlin GmbH Location CRCLR House, Rollbergstraße 28A, Berlin-Neukölln Use Co-working and office Architecture LXSY Architekten Completion June 2022 Area 1,780 m² GFA Scope Full service (HOAI stages 1–8): daylight study, artificial lighting, bespoke luminaires, emergency lighting “Lighting design contributes to a transformation in construction when we rethink existing buildings, reuse luminaires and add only as much new as is necessary. Having two of our projects recognised with the Build Back Better Award shows that circular thinking and ambitious design belong together.” Sabine De Schutter, Founder, Studio De Schutter