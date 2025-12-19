WCAA Announces Global Development Program (GDP) with USD 1 Million Commitment to Advance Education Worldwide

New York, USA | December 19 — The World Council for Academic Accreditation (WCAA) formally announced the launch of its Global Development Program (GDP) at a private event held in New York on December 1, attended by distinguished representatives from industry, government, and academia.

The Global Development Program (GDP) is a worldwide initiative designed to advance education and improve living standards across communities globally. Rooted in WCAA’s conviction that education is the most powerful instrument for sustainable change, the initiative establishes a structured global impact framework to create, promote, and strengthen education and educational practices.

The program will be implemented over a five-year period from 2026 to 2030, with a committed estimate resource funding allocation worth USD 1 million. Through Global Development Program (GDP), WCAA aims to reach 10 million beneficiaries across five continents, initiative will be supported by a network of over 10,000 resource persons, engaged as a combination of paid professionals and voluntary contributors.

The program is expected to make significant contributions across India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, South Africa, the Republic of the Congo, Japan, China, Malaysia, as well as in multiple locations across the UAE, US and EU.

Key Developmental Areas Supported

Skill Development Programs

Women Empowerment Initiatives

Diversity and Inclusion Programs

Minority Development Initiatives

Formal Schooling Scholarships

Formal Degree Scholarships

Education Promotion and Outreach Activities

Alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The Global Development Program (GDP) aligns closely with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, contributing to the following SDGs:

SDG 4 – Quality Education: Promoting inclusive and equitable education through skills, scholarships, and education outreach.

SDG 5 – Gender Equality: Advancing women empowerment through targeted learning and capacity-building initiatives.

SDG 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth: Enhancing employability, entrepreneurship, and workforce readiness.

SDG 10 – Reduced Inequalities: Expanding access to education for underrepresented and minority communities.

SDG 17 – Partnerships for the Goals: Mobilizing cross-sector collaboration among industry, governments, academia, and global partners.

By aligning educational interventions with global development priorities, the Global Development Program seeks to deliver measurable, scalable, and long-term impact,” said senior officials from WCAA.

The World Council for Academic Accreditation (WCAA) also announced plans to expand the reach of the Global Development Program (GDP) through a range of strategic initiatives, including the appointment of Goodwill Ambassadors, institutional collaborations, and other global partnerships.

“Through the Global Development Program, WCAA is committing resources, expertise, and partnerships to strengthen education as a driver of inclusive global development,” said a WCAA spokesperson. “The initiative reflects a shared vision discussed during our New York convening, bringing together leaders from multiple sectors to support education-led transformation.”

About WCAA (World Council for Academic Accreditation)

The World Council for Academic Accreditation is an international organization dedicated to advancing quality, credibility, and innovation in education through accreditation, global advocacy, and impact-driven initiatives.