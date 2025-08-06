Wizikey unveils AI enabled alert to automate stock‑disclosure compliance under SEBI’s LODR rules

New Delhi, 06th August 2025: Wizikey, the AI‑driven media‑intelligence platform, today rolled out its Material Price Movement (MPM) Alert, a real‑time service that helps listed companies meet the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) by flagging significant share‑price swings and explaining them in seconds.

India now counts more than 7,500 listed entities across the NSE and BSE, the deepest pool of public companies in Asia after China. Under Regulation 30(6) of LODR, issuers must disclose any “material event or information” including unusual price movements within 24 hours of its occurrence, with tighter 12‑hour limits for many in‑house events.

Wizikey’s new module lets issuers preset percentage thresholds for their own and peer tickers. The moment a breach occurs, the platform:

Captures the price spike or drop in real time.

Sweeps thousands of business wires, exchanges, and financial portals for the same time‑stamp.

Delivers a single alert that pairs the price chart with AI‑summarised news and market chatter giving compliance teams instant context for their exchange filing or media response.

“We built MPM Alert so that compliance heads never miss a needle‑moving tick again,” said Aakriti Bhargava, Co‑founder, Wizikey. “Instead of trawling dashboards and headlines, Company Secretaries, CFOs, and Investor Relations leads get a ready‑to‑file narrative in their inbox the minute regulators expect action.”

The new feature is designed to streamline the process and lighten the workload for

Company Secretaries responsible for LODR filings

CFOs and Compliance/Legal officers overseeing market‑sensitive disclosures

Investor‑Relations and Corporate‑Communications teams that prepare exchange notices and media statements

Mid‑ to large‑cap issuers in high‑volatility sectors – BFSI, pharma, IT, energy and FMCG where price swings often trigger investor queries and SEBI surveillance calls

During a closed beta, the service was piloted by mid‑cap NBFCs and a listed mining and metals firm, cutting their average LODR filing time from “hours to under fifteen minutes,” according to internal logs shared by Wizikey. (Client names withheld under NDA.)

MPM Alert is offered as an add‑on subscription to all Wizikey plans. Existing customers can enable it immediately; new users can request a live demo at wizikey.com/sebi-mpm-alerts