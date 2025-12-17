Wonderla Kochi Unveils Two New High-thrill Rides ahead of the Holiday Season

Kochi, Dec 17: Wonderla Holidays Ltd., India’s largest amusement park chain, today announced the launch of two new exciting high–thrill rides, Freestyler and Drop Loop at Wonderla Kochi with a total investment of over 10.5 crores. As the park celebrates 25 years of redefining entertainment in Kerala, these additions mark yet another step in its legacy of innovation, safe, and unforgettable family fun. Installed and engineered in collaboration with global ride manufacturers and Wonderla’s in-house technical experts, the new attractions reflect the brand’s continued commitment to world-class thrill experiences.

The launch event was graced by G. Priyanka, IAS, District Collector, Ernakulam, Parvathy Gopakumar, IAS, Assistant Collector, Ernakulam, and popular Malayalam actor, Shyam Mohan. They were joined by Arun K. Chittilappilly, Executive Chairman & MD, Dheeran Choudhary, COO, and Nithish K. U., Park Head – Kochi, Wonderla Holidays Ltd.

Key Highlights of the rides

Freestyler, A Gravity-Defying Air Surfing Experience: Freestyler is designed for thrill-seekers who crave zero-gravity exhilaration. This high–thrill land ride stands 17 meters tall with a 24-person capacity and delivers rapid swings, sharp rotations, and breathtaking air-time, giving the sensation of surfing through the sky. Powered by a 190 kW system, it offers a heart-pounding adventure that keeps riders coming back for more.

DROP LOOP, A Near-Vertical Freefall Into a Full 360° Loop: Drop Loop redefines water slide excitement with a dramatic trap-door launch. Riders stand inside a transparent capsule and without warning – the floor disappears. A sudden freefall leads directly into a 360-degree looping slide, combining weightlessness and massive G-force before a splashdown finish. Standing 15 meters tall, it’s one of the most extreme and thrilling water attractions in the region

Commenting on the launch Arun K. Chittilappilly, Executive Chairman & MD, Wonderla Holidays Ltd., said, “Kochi is where Wonderla’s journey began, so every new ride here remains extra special for us. Freestyler and Drop Loop add fresh excitement for our thrill-lovers ahead of the holiday season, and as always, safety remains our top priority from ride design to commissioning. We’re thrilled to continue delivering global-standard entertainment and can’t wait for guests to try these unique experiences”

Alongside the new ride launches, Wonderla has kicked off its Grand Christmas Celebration, running from December 20, 2025 to January 4, 2026, bringing a magical holiday experience to Kochi. Guests can choose between 8-hour and 11-hour Night Park festive passes to enjoy extended hours of fun under the stars, and park tickets including food combos at attractive rates. The park will feature a 100-ft Christmas Tree, one of the tallest in the state, dazzling illuminated zones, a specially curated neon party, and a huge Christmas carnival with live shows, music, and family entertainment. The festivities lead up to a spectacular New Year’s Eve Bash, featuring the traditional burning of Christmas Papani (Santa Claus) and a massive fireworks show lighting up the Kochi sky. Seasonal treats, themed photo-ops, and exclusive festive offers make Wonderla the ultimate celebration destination for the holidays this year.

Wonderla Kochi will offer a special, curated Theenmura buffet, in the spirit of the season, based on the Syrian Christian community feast of the same name, along with season-special, themed delicacies.

All special offers are available through Wonderla’s online booking portal for each park. Details below: Kochi Park- Online Booking Portal: https://bookings.wonderla.com/ |