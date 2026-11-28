CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov 28 — Quantum Corporation (Nasdaq: QMCO) (“Quantum” or the “Company”), today announced that Chief Operating Officer James C. Clancy is assuming leadership of the Company’s sales and marketing organizations. The Company’s three regional sales vice presidents, as well as its vice president of marketing, will report directly to Clancy effective immediately.

“Jim is an industry veteran whose experience in sales leadership and execution speaks for itself,” commented Hugues Meyrath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum. “With Jim’s proven track record in driving enterprise storage sales performance and go-to-market leadership, we believe that increasing his direct involvement in our sales and marketing practices will support our ongoing efforts to improve the Company’s operational efficiency and deliver value to customers, partners, and shareholders worldwide.”

Clancy is an accomplished technology executive with extensive expertise in global data protection, cyber recovery, enterprise storage, and go-to-market leadership. Throughout his career, Clancy has held leadership roles across some of the industry’s most recognized companies. Most notably, as President of Global Storage Sales at Dell, he drove significant global sales growth worldwide. As Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Dell EMC’s Data Protection Solutions, he enhanced sales and data efficiency for the industry leader. Clancy also served as Senior Vice President at Dell Technologies, where he provided strategic leadership to improve customer relationships, streamline operations, and drive profitable revenue growth. Earlier roles also include Divisional Vice President of Americas for EMC’s Backup Recovery Systems Division and Specialty Sales Management at EMC Corporation (now Dell EMC, DPS). Clancy has also served as a business advisor to HYCU, Black Kite, Index Engines, and Nexus Advisory Partners.

“Since joining Quantum, I have completed a deep-dive into the Company’s operating model and growth opportunities,” said Clancy. “With that understanding, I am excited to take a more active role in leading the sales and marketing organizations and broadening the Company’s customer relationships. I believe this is a unique opportunity to build on the Company’s performance momentum and implement additional sales initiatives that will further our ability to accelerate growth and deliver end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era.”

The Company also announced the departure of Anthony Craythorne as the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer. The Company does not have immediate plans to fill this position following his departure.

The Company also confirmed its previously issued guidance for its fiscal third quarter of 2027, as follows:

Revenue of $91.0 million, plus or minus $2 million

Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses of $28 million, plus or minus $1 million

Non-GAAP adjusted basic net income per share of $0.20, plus or minus $0.10

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $9.1 million, plus or minus $1 million

This assumes an effective annual tax rate of 3%; non-GAAP adjusted net income per share assumes an average basic share count of approximately 39.5 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2027. In addition, the Company cannot reconcile its non-GAAP guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it cannot reliably predict warrant fair value changes, which depend on its future stock price, or the timing and amount of restructuring charges, special project costs and stock-based compensation expense. These items could materially affect GAAP results.