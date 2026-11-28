Phoenix, AZ, November 28, 2026 — In an era defined by immediacy and fleeting trends, permanence has become something increasingly precious. Bellamy Manor Jewelry steps quietly into this space as an independent House of Heirloom Craft, dedicated to creating jewelry not merely for a single milestone, but for the stories it may carry across generations.

At the heart of the House is a deep reverence for historical artistry, brought into conversation with contemporary craftsmanship. Drawing inspiration from antique silhouettes and the distinctive character of historical diamond faceting, Bellamy Manor specializes in custom-cut antique-inspired lab-grown diamonds, including Old Mine and Old European cuts, alongside exceptional modern brilliants.

High crowns, deliberate proportions, softened symmetry and broad flashes of light celebrate the individuality of each antique-inspired diamond. Intricate crown work, architectural silhouettes and fine detailing reflect the House’s belief that a setting should be every bit as captivating as the stone it holds.

The Margaux exemplifies the House’s signature aesthetic, pairing a custom-cut Old Mine Cushion lab-grown diamond with delicate milgrain detailing and an intricate eight-prong setting. Rather than reproducing the past, Bellamy Manor seeks to continue its artistry.

What distinguishes the Bellamy Manor experience is its commitment to personal expression and discovery. Departing from conventional digital retail, the House presents its collections through atmospheric storytelling. Each Room of the Manor possesses its own character, architectural influences and design language, inviting visitors to explore at their leisure.

Through its made-to-order and semi-custom offerings, Bellamy Manor invites clients to become co-authors of their jewelry. Whether discovering a distinctive diamond within the Stone Armoire, personalizing a signature setting or commissioning an individually cut diamond through the Bespoke Atelier, each experience begins with the individuality of its future keeper.

The Bespoke Atelier accepts only five commissions each month, preserving the time and attention necessary for a considered creative process.

As a Fairmined-licensed jewelry house, Bellamy Manor also recognizes the importance of material provenance, offering opportunities to incorporate responsibly sourced gold into its creations.

“We look to the past with gratitude, and to the future with wonder,” says Chelsea, Founder and Curator of Bellamy Manor Jewelry.

Ultimately, Bellamy Manor regards fine jewelry as a form of living history. By bringing together historical artistry, considered materials and deeply personal expression, the House creates objects whose significance extends far beyond their precious materials.

For Bellamy Manor, an heirloom is not defined solely by its age, rarity or material worth, but by the life it comes to share. It may commemorate a significant occasion or an entirely ordinary day that, in time, becomes extraordinary.

A House of Heirloom Craft—fine jewelry chosen thoughtfully, made personally to be carried forward.