Centennial, CO, November 28, 2026 — CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov 23, 2026 — The Colorado Christmas Bazaar, one of the Denver metro area’s largest indoor holiday markets, opens Small Business Saturday, November 28, at Centennial Promenade and runs four weekends through December 20. Admission and parking are free.

Around 100 local makers, bakers, and small businesses fill the indoor market each weekend, with booths filled by locally owned small businesses. The Bazaar is organized by Colorado Markets, which produces around 32 markets and events across Colorado each year.

New and returning attractions this year include:

– Free Santa photos every market day, 11 AM–4 PM — families take their own photos with Santa at no charge.

– The Squishmas Treasure Hunt, a new kids’ game: children pick up a game card at check-in, collect stamps at participating vendor booths, and turn in a completed card for a free Mystery Bag filled with squishies and other kids’ treats (while daily supplies last, 100 per day).

– An indoor petting zoo with farm animals.

– Rescue puppies and kittens — Rescue Puppy Yoga on Sunday, Dec 13, and puppy & kitten yoga sessions on Saturday, Dec 12 and Saturday, Dec 19, in partnership with local rescues and YogaSix.

– Cookies & Stories with Santa every Saturday at 3 PM, featuring local children’s authors: James Ferry (“Terry Christmas: Santa’s Supply Chain”) on Nov 28, Kerry Carlson (“Finn for the Win”) on Dec 5, Marlo Neuhaus-Franks on Dec 12, and Dow Phumiruk on Dec 19.

– Live performances by the Cherry Creek Kids Choir (Dec 5) and the Arapahoe High School Singers (Dec 13).

– A Giant Stocking Giveaway — a stocking filled with vendor gifts plus a $100 gift card, drawn Sunday, Dec 20.

– Letters to Santa stations, a “Santa’s Favorites” cookie decorating class (Dec 6), and a free VIP gift bag for the first 50 shoppers each day (ages 18+).

“Small Business Saturday is the kickoff of this event,” said Tiffany Patterson, owner of Colorado Markets. “The booths are filled with local small businesses, and we’ve built the whole market around families — free Santa photos, the treasure hunt, the petting zoo — so shopping small feels like a holiday outing, not an errand.”

Event details:

Colorado Christmas Bazaar

Centennial Promenade, 9555 E. County Line Road, Centennial, CO 80112 (indoors, next to World Market)

Weekends: Nov 28–29, Dec 5–6, Dec 12–13, Dec 19–20, 2026

Hours: Saturdays 10 AM–6 PM, Sundays 11 AM–6 PM

Free admission and free parking. Free tickets and full schedule: