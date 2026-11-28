Los Angeles, CA, November 28, 2026 — TOV Capital, a new Los Angeles hard money broker, has launched to arrange short-term, business purpose real estate loans for investors, developers and brokers in California, Florida and Texas. The firm’s website is live at tovcapital.com.

In real estate investing, timing makes deals and kills them. A distressed property purchase can fall apart over a few days’ delay, and sellers rarely wait for slow financing. That is why more investors turn to a hard money lender or private lender instead of a bank, and it is the gap TOV Capital was built to fill.

TOV Capital arranges bridge loans, DSCR loans, construction loans and fix and flip financing for residential and commercial real estate. That covers purchases and cash-out refinances across property types, including multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and special purpose properties, with closings in as little as three to seven days.

“Real estate investors don’t lose deals because they picked the wrong property. They lose them because the financing showed up late,” said Boris Dorfman, Co-Founder of TOV Capital. “TOV Capital is built for the investor who needs a straight answer fast and a closing they can count on.”

In practice, that means a quick decision on every deal, whether it’s a residential investment property, a hotel or an assisted living facility. Brokers get a partner that moves at the speed their clients need, and investors get financing that keeps pace with the opportunity in front of them.

“Speed only matters if people can rely on it,” Dorfman said. “We want brokers and investors to hear TOV Capital and think: those are the people who get it done right and on time.”

The name is short on purpose. TOV means good, and the team treats it as the standard for every deal: clear terms, honest answers and closings that happen when promised.