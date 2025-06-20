Sun Neo Brings the Magic of Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani to Life at Nauchandi Mela

There’s something about a mela that brings people together — joy, nostalgia, family, faith, and food, all rolled into one. And this year, at the ever-celebrated Nauchandi Mela, visitors found something unexpected yet delightful — a quiet, magical corner dedicated to Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani, the new show from Sun Neo.

From the outside, it may have looked like just another stall. But step closer, and you’d find yourself drawn into a space where life-size posters and statues of Divya and Prem greeted you warmly — almost as if they were welcoming you into their world. People stopped by, clicked pictures, picked up mobile stand-cum-keychains as keepsakes, and smiled at the idea of “meeting their stars” without actually meeting them. And above it all stood Sun Neo’s watchtower — quietly visible from every corner of the mela — the only one of its kind, gently inviting people in.

“I’ve always loved the energy of local melas,” said Megha Ray, who plays Divya. “To see people taking photos with Divya’s cut-out like she’s their own, and getting to know about our newly launched show Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani on Sun Neo — it’s beautiful. It reminds me that stories don’t live only on screen. They come alive in the places where people live, celebrate, and feel.” “I may not be there in person, but knowing that people are meeting Prem in this way, in a place so full of energy and culture, is incredibly special,” said Suraj Pratap Singh, who plays the role of Prem in the show. “There’s something emotional about being part of someone’s family outing or their childhood memory of the mela.”

Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani follows Divya, a young girl from Ujjain, whose life changes magically when destiny brings her face to face with Prem. Set between two realms — one of light and one of darkness — this tale weaves mystery, love, and ancient powers. As their paths intertwine, a forgotten past begins to influence their remarkable journey. Watch Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya ki Kahani every Monday to Sunday at 8:30 PM, only on Sun Neo.