7 Global Healthcare Startups That Will Shape Patient Care in the Next Decade

Aug 5: Healthcare startups spent much of the last decade chasing attention: wellness apps, subscription add-ons, features that looked good in a demo but never touched how care actually gets delivered. That phase is fading. Global digital health funding approached Dollar 30 billion in 2025, and a growing share of it is going toward companies solving specific, often unglamorous problems inside the system rather than another app built around a single feature. The seven startups below reflect that shift, less noise, more infrastructure, and results that are starting to show up in real clinical and financial numbers instead of press releases.

1. CureMeAbroad

Long domestic waitlists and procedures insurance won’t cover have pushed a growing number of patients to look for care abroad, but that search has historically meant relying on brokers, WhatsApp forwards, and unverified quotes.CureMeAbroad built a discovery and concierge platform for exactly this gap, connecting patients with more than 370 accredited hospitals across six countries at savings that can reach 60 to 70 percent compared to home-country pricing. The platform manages the entire journey alongside the treatment itself, travel logistics, accommodation, and support from the first consultation through recovery, so patients aren’t left planning an international trip on top of an already stressful diagnosis. For a category that has run for decades on word of mouth and guesswork, that level of structure is still the exception, not the norm.

2. Tempus AI

Tempus has built one of the largest libraries of clinical and molecular data in the world, and uses it to help oncologists make treatment decisions based on a specific patient’s cancer rather than population averages. Its FDA-approved genomic testing has been used by more than half of US-based oncologists. Precision medicine has been a promise in healthcare for two decades. Tempus is one of the few companies actually operating at the scale needed to deliver on it.

3. Abridge

Abridge tackles one of the most persistent complaints among doctors: the hours spent on note-taking after every patient visit. Its AI listens to a clinical conversation and drafts a structured medical note in minutes, built specifically to meet the coding and billing requirements hospitals actually need, not just a transcript. The company is now used across more than 150 health systems. Clinician burnout has been one of healthcare’s quiet crises for years. Abridge is one of the few companies attacking it directly instead of treating it as someone else’s problem.

4. Cera

Cera runs the UK’s largest AI-driven home healthcare network, coordinating around 10,000 nurses and carers across more than 60,000 visits a day. Its AI model flags patients at rising risk of a fall or hospital admission before it happens, work that reportedly saves the UK’s healthcare system roughly a million pounds a day. As aging populations put more strain on hospital beds worldwide, Cera’s bet, that most of that pressure can be caught earlier at home, looks increasingly correct.

5. Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI builds AI agents that handle the parts of patient care that don’t require a diagnosis: scheduling, intake, chronic disease check-ins, and post-discharge follow-up calls that hospitals often don’t have the staff to make consistently. The agents are deliberately restricted from diagnosing or prescribing, a safety boundary built into the company’s architecture from the start. In just over a year since launch, Hippocratic AI has partnered with more than 50 health systems and payers across six countries and completed over 115 million patient interactions. It’s a bet that a lot of healthcare’s access problem isn’t clinical, it’s simply a staffing and follow-through problem.

6. Innovaccer

Most hospitals run on a patchwork of systems that don’t talk to each other, which is part of why healthcare data is so hard to use well. Innovaccer’s platform pulls clinical, operational, and financial data into one place so health systems can actually act on it, and it now counts six of the top ten US healthcare systems as customers. Unglamorous as data infrastructure sounds, it’s the layer almost every other healthcare innovation eventually depends on.

7. Overjet

Dentistry has lagged behind the rest of medicine on AI adoption, and Overjet is closing that gap. Its FDA-cleared software analyzes dental X-rays to catch problems dentists might miss and gives patients an objective second read on their own scans, plus a tool that clarifies insurance coverage in real time. Founded out of MIT and Harvard, Overjet describes itself as the leader in dental AI, and its FDA clearance backs that up. It’s a reminder that “healthcare AI” doesn’t only mean hospitals and oncology, it also means the appointments people put off because they don’t trust what they’re being told.

The common thread

None of these companies are solving the same problem, and that’s the point. Precision oncology, clinical documentation, cross-border treatment access, home care, patient-facing AI agents, health data, and dental imaging are seven very different fronts in the same larger shift: healthcare is slowly being rebuilt around the patient’s actual experience, not the system’s convenience. The next decade will likely be defined less by any single breakthrough and more by how many of these fronts mature at once.