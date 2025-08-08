Healthcare Heroes Return from Vietnam: PCOM and IMR Partner to Serve Over 1,200 Patients

Atlanta, GA, August 08, 2025 — In a powerful continuation of their longstanding partnership, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) and International Medical Relief (IMR) have returned from another impactful medical mission to Quang Nam, Vietnam. This year’s volunteer team—comprised of 70 healthcare professionals from the U.S. and Canada—served a remarkable 1,244 patients across seven rural community clinics.

Led by IMR and PCOM, the brigade provided essential medical care, community health education, specialized hospital training, and outreach in the mountainous communes of Ta Po and Ta Bhing, Nam Giang. These efforts are part of IMR’s growing commitment to sustainable healthcare solutions in underserved regions around the globe.

“This partnership represents a lasting commitment to improving the health and well-being of vulnerable populations worldwide,” said Shauna King, President and Founder of International Medical Relief. “In Vietnam, our work continues to make a meaningful difference. Together with PCOM, we’re not only delivering care—we’re building relationships, educating communities, and empowering the next generation of healthcare providers.”

Dr. Donald Penney, Neurosurgeon from Atlanta, Georgia, and professor and chair of clinical science in the Department of Emergency Medicine at PCOM Georgia in Suwanee led the PCOM medical student delegation, shared, “We are honored to be part of this transformative initiative. Through our continued collaboration with International Medical Relief, we aim to bring both medical expertise and compassion to the communities who need it most.”

Volunteer Minh Nguyen reflected on the experience:

“What I witnessed was both heartbreaking and illuminating. The children we met carried more than just schoolbags—they carried untreated chronic conditions their families couldn’t name. What gave me hope was the kindness that united our team across nationalities and languages. We stood together—in the heat, the dust, and the mountains—with one shared mission: to serve. Let’s reimagine a system where no child believes pain is normal.”

Through annual missions like this one, IMR is reducing global health disparities and ensuring that vulnerable populations in Vietnam and beyond receive the care they deserve. The partnership with PCOM exemplifies what’s possible when organizations unite with a shared vision of health equity and sustainable service.

Together, IMR and PCOM continue to light the path forward—delivering care, building capacity, and offering hope where it’s needed most.